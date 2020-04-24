Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz of Quincy plans to run against Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, in the 13th Legislative District.
Castañeda-Díaz is the son of immigrants who work in Eastern Washington agriculture. While in college at Washington State University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a combat engineer for five years in the Washington, California, and Idaho Army National Guards.
He then attended graduate school for two years and spent a year at law school before returning to Washington.
An April 22 press release said his grassroots effort in Central Washington revolve around five tenets: environmental protection and agricultural vitality, civil and human rights, economic justice, health care, and education.
“Eduardo believes that the current representation of the district is not reflective of the values and people that live in the district,” the release said.