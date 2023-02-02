An anonymous donor has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a Yakima man a little more than a year ago.
Clayton Peter Brown Jr. was shot in the head and the back at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St., on the evening of Jan. 11, 2022. The 38-year-old lived at the motel. Yakima police are aware of witnesses and others with knowledge that could possibly bring this case to a close, according to information from Yakima County Crime Stoppers.
The nonprofit offers cash rewards for anonymous tips leading to the arrest of felony suspects. Rewards are usually up to $1,000, but anyone can donate to Crime Stoppers, which is a nonprofit organization, to increase the amount of a reward.
In this case, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 thanks to a donation from a community member.
Investigators determined the suspect was driving a red or burgundy SUV and coming from the south, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect pulled into the motel parking lot at about 9:46 p.m. and parked in front of room 22. Shortly after the suspect knocked on the door and was let in by Brown, five or six shots were heard. The shooter got in the SUV and drove south on First Street, authorities said.
To provide information that may lead to an arrest, call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and those with information may submit it by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppersyakco.org or through the free Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.
See other cases where cash rewards are offered on the Crime Stoppers Yakima County Facebook page.
