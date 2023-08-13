One video showed a man knocking a woman down and walking away. Another showed the same man violating a no-contact order by confronting the same woman.
Both assaults in 2022 were witnessed by Yakima Police Department officials who are part of the Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition, Yakima police Sgt. Jake Lancaster said Tuesday during the monthly coalition meeting at OIC of Yakima.
Lancaster showed the videos as part of a case study of Patrick Calfrobe, whom he described early in his presentation as "a prolific domestic violence offender" before providing some of Calfrobe's multiple charges and convictions. His partner has been to the hospital several times due to her injuries, Lancaster said in providing a little information from the medical records she allowed police to access.
And though Calfrobe's partner, whom Lancaster referred to as "Jen," spoke with an advocate from YWCA of Yakima and stayed at the YWCA's shelter, she would not make any statements against him despite the repeated trauma she has suffered.
"She's very much in danger with her life and we cannot get her to cooperate fully. (She) made it clear that she did not want to make a statement" against Calfrobe, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with treatment part of his sentence.
Lancaster's presentation spurred a longer discussion among coalition members about how best to help domestic violence survivors, punish offenders and prevent abuse from happening. Coalition members meet monthly to focus on the wide-ranging impacts of intimate partner violence in Yakima and Yakima County.
The resistance by Calfrobe's partner to fully cooperate with police and prosecutors is not unusual, even with witnesses and video clearly documenting assaults. The incident when the woman was knocked down was witnessed by Lt. Chad Janis, who heads the domestic violence coalition. The violation of a no-contact order was seen by Yakima Det. Michael Durbin in September 2022 near Fred Meyer.
Though many wonder why domestic violence survivors don't leave their abusers, there are many reasons and situations are complex. Abuse victims can be controlled and dependent on their partners. They think of their children, their finances, their pets, their housing, their job or lack of a job.
They consider the extreme danger they could face when telling their partner they're going to leave, or when they attempt to leave.
"We really need to work harder on building trust," said Cheri Kilty, YWCA executive director. "For victims, it's those two things — lack of trust and fear."
Washington state doesn't require any agency or organization to report suspected domestic abuse, including hospitals. Mandatory reporting could be helpful, but some in the meeting spoke against it; if hospitals are required to report it, victims may not go even if they need care.
"There's obviously pros and cons, but we could be putting them in more danger, and they're not getting medical care. If there is mandatory reporting, victims aren't going to show up at the hospital," said Debbie Brockman, program manager with Aspen Victim Advocacy Services. "I just think there needs to be stiffer sentences.
"We have all this proof and he got only 30 months — that's nothing. She signed the medical releases; many times we don't even get that."
Holai Holbrook, special assault prosecutor with the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, mentioned the low sentencing threshold possible for those without a prior record who attempt to strangle someone. The sentencing range could be as low as three to nine months, she said.
"I fully believe that the domestic violence laws need to be changed," she said, noting that other states have higher minimum sentencing requirements in such cases.
That would involve working with area legislators. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray suggested that the domestic violence coalition create a committee devoted to policy legislation. Coalition members could vote on a final presentation for legislators with their thoughts and suggestions.
Others stressed a need for more resources and services for abusers and survivors, including behavioral and substance abuse treatment.
Lancaster mentioned that Calfrobe's partner had the opportunity to enter treatment, but she had to wait too long and didn't pursue it. She occasionally gets back in touch with authorities if she needs something and they'll try to help her, he said.
"We gave her a chance, so that's a win," Lancaster said. "She'll reach out every once in awhile when she's in a really low spot."
