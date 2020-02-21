Cascade Toastmasters hosting showcase meeting with guest speakers

YAKIMA, Wash. — Cascade Toastmasters will have a showcase meeting Tuesday where people can learn more about the organization.
The open house for members and guests will take place from 6 to 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at Entrust Community Services, 213 S. 11th Ave. in Yakima.
“Cascade Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” Leslie Downing, vice president of membership, said in a news release.
The meeting will include prepared speeches, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations, followed by munching and mingling.
Carol Guthrie, the club's vice president of public relations who is also known for her witty repartee, will be the Toastmaster for the meeting, the release said.
The two speakers will be Tom Gaulke CEO of Entrust Community Services and Dr. Mary Pellicer, physician at Nourish, Nurture, Heal. The role of general evaluator will be performed by Tom Kelleher of Pain Free Performance.
Cascade Toastmasters No. 993 meets each Tuesday at 6 a.m. at Entrust Community Services, on 11th Avenue between Tieton and Walnut in Yakima. For more information about this event and the club, visit https://cascade993.toastmastersclubs.org.