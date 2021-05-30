Geraldine “Geri” Vigil has shown up to the same job at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima for the past 52 years.
After surviving COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 and going through the required quarantine, 73-year-old Vigil was the first to volunteer to work with COVID patients at Good Samaritan.
She retired Friday after making a lasting impact on the employees and residents of the facility.
“I have never met anybody in my entire career more dedicated than Geri,” said Karie Deatherage, charge nurse at Good Samaritan. “She’s been here for 52 consecutive years and in all my years in health care, I have never ever seen that.”
Deatherage has been Vigil’s supervisor for the past 5 1/2 years and says, “she’s the most kind person I think I’ve ever met in my life”
Vigil’s co-workers say that she shows up to her shift half an hour early every day at 6 a.m. and has never missed a day of work. While she is quiet and soft-spoken, Vigil’s work ethic speaks volumes about her commitment to her job and her residents.
Inspiration to Others
Vigil says she enjoys keeping busy at work and meeting new residents. She finds fulfillment in helping other people.
“I like to keep active. I stay pretty busy at work and do a lot of walking,” Vigil said.
Joany Schimmelfennig, facility administrator at Good Samaritan, has been working with Vigil for five years and describes her as a person who gives everything and asks for nothing in return.
“Geri is someone I admire and look up to,” Schimmelfennig said. “She is an inspiration to me. The more I’ve got to know her story, the more it’s given me courage to do the things I love to do.”
Vigil has set an example for other caregivers through her commitment to her job.
Caregiver roles
Vigil has changed roles several times over the past 52 years at Good Samaritan, working on the shower team for 27 years, then a supervisor aide and now a nursing assistant in the rehabilitation short-term care unit.
“I’ve always liked working there. I just enjoy my work. Sometimes it’s hard work but it’s fulfilling, and I really like what I do,” Vigil said.
When residents discharge, they often call Good Samaritan to request help at home. Schimmelfennig has received numerous calls over the years of discharged residents asking for “Geri, the lady who gave them all their wonderful showers” to come to their house.
“She has built relationships. Everybody knows Geri,” Schimmelfennig said.
In the short-term care unit, Vigil helped patients who were recovering from surgeries. These are people who are typically completely independent prior to their procedures and may find it embarrassing or difficult to ask for help doing tasks like showering, Deatherage said.
Vigil’s experience in the short-term care unit and gentle, positive nature has made residents feel comfortable around her, she said.
Good Samaritan was the first facility in Yakima with positive cases in March 2020. They lost 13 residents to COVID-19.
The facility had to set up COVID units four times this past year to isolate residents who tested positive. Each time the units were set up, Vigil was the first to volunteer to work with the COVID patients.
It’s been a trying year. Vigil had a death in her own family. The staff at Good Samaritan encouraged Vigil to take some days off during that time, but Vigil insisted that she wanted to keep working.
Military service, family
Vigil started her career in health care when she joined the military during high school. She was stationed at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas during the Vietnam war.
“I enjoyed my time in the military,” Vigil said.
After graduating from Morton High School and getting married, they moved east because she liked the climate in Yakima.
She started working at Good Samaritan in April 1969 at age 21. It was close to where she lived at the time, and she wanted to continue working in health care. At the time, Good Samaritan was a three-story house with an assisted living area and a convalescent area. Today, the care center is a 105-bed facility.
Vigil had three children and today lives with her daughter and son-in-law. She has two grandsons and four great-grandchildren. Her two sons have died.
“Family means everything. We’re a very close family,” Vigil said.
Vigil’s family lives in Yakima, and she enjoys spending time with them.
Retirement plans
Donna Preece, scheduling coordinator at Good Samaritan, has worked with Vigil for 23 years. She has never seen Vigil complain about anything and has never seen her ask for recognition.
“I always feel like she doesn’t think these are big accomplishments and she doesn’t understand what all the ruckus is but 52 years at one job is huge,” said Preece.
As a woman who does more for others than she does for herself, it’s well-deserving that Vigil takes time for herself in retirement, said Schimmelfennig, facility administrator.
“I am very proud of her and I’m so happy that she’s finally going to take time to take care of herself and do the things that she loves,” Schimmelfennig said.
Vigil says she plans to stay active in her retirement by gardening in her yard and spending more time with her great-grandchildren.
“I’ll miss the people I work with and miss the residents,” Vigil said. “But I know it’s time to retire.”