A vision to convert Yakima County’s former jail on Pacific Avenue into a care campus providing a multitude of services to homeless people has faded away.
Now, Yakima County commissioners envision using the jail building to house the sheriff’s office.
This seemingly sends the county’s efforts to improve homeless services back to the beginning without a complete spending plan for a mental health tax approved specifically for the project.
The 0.1% mental health sales tax has generated about $5 million since its approval in late 2019, said Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson.
There were 633 homeless people counted in the most recent survey, with 138 of them living on the streets or in makeshift camps.
But concern about duplicating services is partly the reason the county is stepping away from the care campus project, he said.
“There are other service providers,” Anderson said. “They have clinics in place.”
The plan began losing steam last year, after the city said zoning issues wouldn’t allow for a shelter. At that time, commissioners contemplated reshaping the plan to only house services.
Commissioner LaDon Linde said converting the jail into a single multiservice center may not be the best option, and that a countywide study is underway probing gaps in services.
Once the study is complete, the county will begin devising a countywide plan to address homelessness, mental illness and other related issues, he said.
“The Yakima County Board of County Commissioners and Human Service Department are committed to a thorough exploration of the true systemic needs of our community, before committing to undertaking a significant and permanent project like the proposed care campus,” he said.
Meanwhile, one service provider — homeless encampment Camp Hope — has been mimicking the care campus model on a much smaller scale by providing onsite services such as a mental health counselor, a caseworker and a housing specialist.
“What we’ve tried to do is built a mini care campus,” said Camp Hope Director Mike Kay.
Projected costs
Commissioner Linde said it would be too expensive to convert the Pacific Avenue jail into a care campus.
He said the county decided to not spend money on a feasibility study on a project that most likely wouldn’t happen.
“It is safe to assume that the renovation costs would be in the millions, though,” he said.
Former longtime Commissioner Mike Leita devised the care campus plan in late 2019. He saw the medical facilities upstairs, including X-ray and examination rooms, and the commercial kitchen as a plus.
Leita’s effort was to establish a permanent low-barrier shelter coupled with onsite services to help people back on their feet.
At the time, his plan was embraced by service providers, police and judges. Authorities presented statistics showing more than 50% of inmates repeatedly return to jail within three years, in part because many of them struggle with mental illness. Most of them were homeless.
The jail for several years did hold a contract with the state to house inmates undergoing competency restoration. One jail pod was converted into a treatment facility for pretrial inmates to receive mental health services.
The county later was sued by Disability Rights Washington, which argued a jail wasn’t a place for those receiving mental health treatment. A federal judge ordered a partial shutdown of the facility for safety reasons, such as patients’ ability to jump from an upper tier.
“In order to avoid future lawsuits and create a facility appropriate for the provision of mental health services, there would have to be significant infrastructural and design changes made to the facility,” Linde said.
A new vision
Now commissioners envision the jail becoming the new sheriff’s office after remodeling.
The sheriff’s office leases its current facility on South First Street. The lease isn’t due to expire for at least five years, said Sheriff Bob Udell.
He likes the idea of moving his office into the jail.
“Our current location has very limited parking and is tough to get in and out of, especially in the mornings and late afternoons,” Udell said. “The Pacific Ave. site would be a huge benefit to response times and traffic safety for deputies and visitors.”
Converting the jail into the sheriff’s office would be less expensive than building a new one, Anderson said.
“A conversion to a sheriff’s office would run about $2 (million), $3 million rather than the projected $12 million to build a new one,” he said.
The 288-bed jail could house an evidence room, administration offices and there’s plenty of room on the 10-acre site for an impound yard to keep vehicles held under investigations, Anderson said.
There’s also enough room to hold regional law enforcement trainings and store search and rescue boats and other equipment, he said.
Years ago the search and rescue team’s equipment was housed in a large storage building adjacent to the jail.
“So there’s lots of pluses to it,” Anderson said
Expanding services
Camp Hope Director Kay applauded Leita’s efforts with the care campus. He’s implementing the model at the homeless encampment behind the U-Haul storage facility at East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82.
Kay has small portable buildings similar to tiny homes that serve as offices for service providers.
Kay has partnered with Comprehensive Healthcare to bring in a mental health counselor one day a week.
He also has a caseworker from Consistent Care who helps camp residents access services, housing options and stay on track with their mental health or substance abuse programs.
The support is helping people move forward, Kay said.
Shelbie Printz, 30, has been a Camp Hope resident off and on the past three years.
Now she’s accepting help. On a recent afternoon, she met with her mental health counselor.
She’s attending Yakima Valley College, where she’s studying to become a veterinary technician.
Kay said she’s an example of the difference support and wrap-around services can make.
“I don’t want the change the symptoms of what’s causing homelessness,” he said. “I want to change the root cause.”
