More than 40 cars, pickups and even a fire truck lined up Monday morning in front of Toppenish Middle School ready to participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute caravan.
“It’s going to be good — it’s not even 10 o’clock yet,” Toppenish School District Superintendent John Cerna said as more cars showed up to the 10 a.m. event.
He’s helped a local committee hold MLK marches the past 10 years in Toppenish. But this year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced change. Instead of marching through town, a parade of vehicles carried the message throughout this Lower Valley city this year.
“Right now that’s all we can do,” said Rosa Ortiz, chairwoman of the MLK project. “We were just wanting to keep the marches going. If you stop, that’s it and we don’t want that.”
Events honoring King were still held despite the pandemic.
The annual march in Yakima shifted to a Zoom event this year, as did the local chapter of the NAACP general meeting.
Central Washington University students held a “physically distant” peace march on campus and held a MLK remembrance program on Zoom.
In Toppenish, Cerna, Ortiz and other organizers handed MLK masks to participants as they arrived in their vehicles. The masks were black with a logo that read “Martin Luther King Jr. – Live the Dream”
A trailer served as a makeshift float with a banner that read “I have a dream.”
Pastor Willie Pride of Yakima stood on the trailer to lead the group with a prayer and song, overlooking the parking lot filled with vehicles with their windows down.
He began singing a song that was common during the peaceful protests led by King, “We shall overcome.”
“If you know it, I’m going to ask that you join in with me,” Pride said to the crowd. “We’re all in this together.”
This was a particularly tough year, with the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police this past summer along with other incidents raising concern about police use of force against African Americans, Pride acknowledged.
Those events led to nationwide protests, including several in downtown Yakima. They’ve also led to polarization in some communities, where counter protests also surmounted in support of police officers.
But the group in Toppenish was united behind King’s voice. His speech, “I have a dream” blared from large speakers.
“Here in Toppenish, this is a statement — we’re not divided,” he said.
The caravan left the middle school, motored through the east side of down, through downtown and into southside and westside neighborhoods, honking and waving signs made by students.
The school district has organized similar caravans through neighborhoods in hopes of boosting community spirit since the pandemic struck the area last spring.
“We just wanted to let the community know that we are here for families through this difficult time,” said participant Yesica Arciga. “We will get through this together.”