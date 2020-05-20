A car crashed into the Fred Meyer supermarket in Yakima Wednesday afternoon, plowing through the exterior walls and into the Starbucks coffee shop inside the store.
The crash happened around 1 p.m., city spokesman Randy Beehler said. A blue BMW driven by a 40-year-old woman went through the glass windows at the Starbucks on the northeast side of the building, Beehler said.
Beehler said the driver was taken away from the scene in an ambulance but wasn’t seriously hurt.
Police are investigating the crash, and believe the woman had a medical issue that caused her to drive into the building, Beehler said.
The Starbucks coffee shop was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, store manager Dan Gwynne said. “We were very, very fortunate no one was there when it happened,” Gwynne said.