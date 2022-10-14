A car and an East Valley School District bus crashed Thursday afternoon at the intersection of E. Charron Road and North Iler Street in Moxee, according to a news release from the Moxee Police Department. No students were on the bus at the time.
Officers arrived at the crash at about 4 p.m. The car's driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
The bus driver was unharmed. The bus driver will be back to driving for the district Monday, said district communications director Mikal Heintz.
Moxee police and the Washington State Patrol are investigating. Witnesses said that the school bus had the right of way, but the car ran a stop sign, resulting in the crash, according to the release.
