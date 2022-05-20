A car crash at the Yakima Air Terminal Friday knocked out power to the airport and nearby businesses, canceled commercial flights and disabled a weather station.
A driver was speeding on West Washington Road sometime before 3 a.m. and lost control at the curve near the airport, crashing into two transformers outside the airport, city spokesman Randy Beehler said. From there, the car went airborne and struck the side of the airport’s control tower several feet off the ground, Beehler said.
The car’s driver and a passenger were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. Yakima police said the driver had life-threatening injuries in a social media post Friday morning.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy estimated the car was going between 80 and 90 mph at the time of the crash, Beehler said.
The crash and resulting outage caused the airport to cancel all commercial flights at the airport, Beehler and interim airport manager Jaime Vera said.
Pacific Power estimated that power in the area would be restored around 3 p.m.
Vera said the loss of power also meant that the weather station in the tower was offline.
“Our weather station is controlled by the tower and without power Alaska Airlines is unable to obtain the weather reports it needs to dispatch aircraft,” Vera said in a city-issued news release.
Jim Smith, an observation program leader with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore., office, said the loss of the weather station’s data will not affect forecasting as there are other sensors in the Valley and satellite imagery that can aid in predicting coming weather.
But he said the airport station is important for aviators because it provides air-pressure readings that pilots use to calibrate altimeters to accurately show how far above ground they are, as well as wind data and cloud levels.
The airport remained open for private and corporate flights, with pilots providing positions by radio, Vera said. A backup generator was powering the air strip.
Beehler said the Federal Aviation Administration will need to inspect the tower to ensure the crash did not cause structural damage to the 49-year-old building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.