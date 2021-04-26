The 2021-23 state spending plan includes nearly $51 million for capital projects at facilities and organizations in Yakima County.
The total capital budget is $6.3 billion for the 2021-23 fiscal biennium. More than half — $3.9 billion — is financed with general obligation funds, with the remainder funded by federal stimulus funds and other sources.
Among the local items funded are:
■ $14.8 million for a tactical unmanned aircraft system at the Yakima Training Center.
■ $4.2 million for projects at the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.
■ $4.13 million for fish barrier removal on the Naches River.
■ $3 million for remediation and cleanup of the Yakima city landfill.
■ $3 million for an elementary school project in the Mt. Adams School District.
■ $1.875 million for care of the Wenas-Cleman Mountain area.
■ $1.65 million for a behavioral health community capacity grant at Astria Toppenish Hospital.
■ $1.55 million for the renovation of the auditorium at Perry Technical Institute.
■ $1.37 million for a grant for a project at the Yakama Nation Tribal School.
■ $1.33 million for the Nelson Dam removal project in Naches.
■ $1 million for the Crusher Canyon sewer line in Selah.
■ $856,000 for an early learning facilities-school district grant for the Robert Lince Early Learning Center and Kindergarten in Selah.
■ $750,000 to Children’s Village for expansion of its neurodevelopmental center.
■ $150,000 toward Yakima Valley Trolleys’ restoration of the Brill Streetcar.