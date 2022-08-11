Fire crews are getting close to containing the Canyon Road Fire south of Grandview.
The fire was 2,000 acres and 90% contained as of Thursday night, according to Yakima County Fire District 5.
The fire started near the 1800 block of Canyon Road at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. It was threatening homes and the Grandview sewer plant.
State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources, including aircraft, Thursday morning at the request of Fire District 5 Chief Joel Byam, a news release said.
As of Thursday night, aircraft were working on areas that were unreachable by vehicle, and other crews were working on containing the fire line along a dozer line, according to Fire District 5.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Level 2 “get set” evacuation notices were issued Wednesday night in the following areas, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management:
• Intersection of Byron Hill Road and State Route 22 going north to Byron Road.
• From Byron Hill Road and Byron Road going east to the Yakima/Benton County line.
• From Byron Road and the Yakima-Benton County Line going south to the Yakima/Benton County line and State Route 22.
• From the Yakima-Benton County line and State Route 22 to the intersection of Byron Hill Road and State Route 22.
