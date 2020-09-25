David Allen was on the phone with the Yakima Herald-Republic about a national run on canning supplies when his wife, Kami, popped into the call at Stein’s Ace Hardware.
There’s a lady out here wanting canning supplies, she said. He’d heard it before and he already knew the answer. “We normally would have plenty, but we don’t today,” Allen said.
The couple have owned the store at 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd. since 2016 and they’ve never experienced a shortage of canning supplies. But they haven’t lived through a global pandemic, either.
“I really don’t want to tell everybody my shelves are empty, but they are. But it’s not for a lack of trying. The manufacturers can’t produce enough for the demand,” Allen said.
“Our whole supply chain is messed up,” he said. “The supply chain’s going to be messed up for a long time.”
Canning lids are the hardest to find because unlike Ball and Mason jars and rings, they can’t be used again. An informal survey over the weekend in Yakima found few canning supplies at the Bi-Mart on 40th Avenue, Fred Meyer and Rosauers. Two customers shook their heads when they saw at the empty shelves in the canning section at Walmart Supercenter on Nob Hill Boulevard on Saturday morning. Several locations still had pectin, used for making jelly, and pickling salt.
“The lids you can’t reuse; the rings and the jars you can. ... Wide-mouth lids are gold if you can find them,” said Brad Christianson, owner of Hometown Ace Hardware and Roy’s Ace Hardware, both in Yakima, and Oak Creek Ace Hardware in Naches.
Early in the pandemic, toilet paper and hand sanitizer flew off shelves almost as soon as they arrived. Then merchants started seeing a coin shortage. Now it’s canning supplies as people sheltering at home to curb the spread of COVID-19 joined longtime canners in planting tomatoes, cucumbers and other vegetables. They’re wanting to preserve them along with some tree fruits, salmon, huckleberries and more.
“You need to go back about three months, when people were home and decided to plant gardens. We were having seed problems back in those months, trying to get whatever we could get,” Christianson said.
“Lawn and garden stuff was huge this spring. Now you get to the fruits of people’s efforts,” he said. “All the garden stuff that people planted early (brought) a huge increase in demand. We probably should have taken that in consideration. There’s so many things we were trying to keep on top of.”
Shortcuts in home food preservation aren’t possible because they could be deadly. Margaret Morris, a Yakima County Master Food Preserver, talked to the Yakima Herald-Republic for a recent SCENE story on canning. She stressed the importance of following the rules of home food preservation; if not, botulism could result.
“There’s no way around it,” Christianson said. “People need to be careful if they don’t seal things properly. They might have a health issue later.”
Freezing is an alternative to canning for people with too many tomatoes and not enough lids. Washington State University‘s Extension offices and the National Center for Home Food Preservation offer guidance on food safety and food preservation options.
Those who want to stick with canning face a wait for supplies, unless they’re around when deliveries arrive. Even that will be iffy for a while.
“It’s kind of hit or miss on what we can get,” Christianson said. “There’s not much that comes in. You order 10 items, you get one. And it’s gone usually pretty quick when people find out. ... We’ll have two or three cases of jars, that may only last 10 or 15 minutes.”
What arrives isn’t even enough to put restrictions on, he said.
The Allens were able to place a second order for products they’ll stock a few days after the items are scheduled to arrive at the Ace warehouse in Moxee on Oct. 21. What they get will be limited to what is manufactured; “it might be a little bit of this, a little of that,” David Allen said. It will be a fraction of what they normally stock.
“There are so many variables,” Allen added. “If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s you can’t count on anything.”