Chinook Fest is canceled this year, organizers for the music festival have announced via social media.
The music festival at Jim Sprick Park near Naches annually draws thousands of people. It was canceled last year because of COVID. It's canceled this year because of the Schneider Springs Fire, which is burning nearby. It was scheduled for Sept. 10-12.
"It has become clear to us over the last week that we can’t, in good conscience, move forward with Chinook Fest 2021 in three weeks," a Thursday statement on the Chinook Fest Facebook page said. "This is a time we need to focus on supporting our community, doing what we can to take care of our neighbors, and leaving the Highway 410 corridor open and accessible for the nearly 500 firefighters to continue their work unencumbered.
"This is not the time to continue planning a gathering of nearly 2,000 people in a park so close to a growing and unpredictable wildfire. Our hope is that the fire is out much sooner than the festival weekend, but the reality seems to be activity will continue in the area until sometime in October."
Since the inaugural Chinook Fest in 2012, the festival has become a highly-anticipated event, with "Chinook family" returning year after year. Scheduled headliners this year included Austin Jenckes, The Band of Heathens and Hannah Dasher.
The festival will return in June, which organizers hope will be early enough in the summer to avoid the heaviest parts of fire and smoke season. Ticket holders for this year's event can expect to be contacted by festival organizers, according to the statement.