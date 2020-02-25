Local elections officials have two reminders for those voting in the presidential primary this year: Pick one party and sign the return envelope.
Primary ballots were mailed last week in Yakima County. Ballots list 13 Democratic candidates and one Republican candidate, President Donald Trump. While voters don’t have to declare a party when registering to vote, they do have to pick a party when voting in the presidential primary.
During the 2016 primary, the Yakima County Auditor’s Office received slightly fewer than 35,000 ballots, for a 31.7% return rate. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross challenged voters to raise the level of their game March 10.
“Let’s do better than that time,” he said. “Please take the time to make your voice heard.”
In a change from past years, Republicans and Democrats in Washington state will choose their pledged presidential delegates based on the March 10 primary, instead of tallying caucus results. Washington state’s presidential primary is one week after Super Tuesday on March 3, when multiple states have primaries.
To ensure every vote counts, Ross encouraged voters to follow the clearly marked instructions on their ballots. Those instructions include clearly marking a party and choosing a single candidate from within that party.
“This entire election is designed to provide political party information to the parties and candidates,” Ross said. “All voters are required to pick one party on their return envelope for their ballot to be counted.”
New this year, for the Democratic Party only, is an “uncommitted delegates” option. A vote for this option allows uncommitted delegates who represent Washington to decide during their national convention in July.
The party selection information is public record and can be requested through Aug. 10, Ross said.
Ross said most counties in the state have participated in a coordinated messaging campaign with the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure voting instructions reach voters in both English and Spanish. Yakima County employs a bilingual program analyst, Yolanda Arellano, to help with outreach efforts, Ross said.
“We here always produce everything in both languages,” Ross said. “Yolanda, our bilingual program coordinator, is working with Spanish media as much as she can.”
Ross said voting is extremely simple and user-friendly in Washington, and every eligible voter should receive a ballot two weeks before Election Day.
“Fill out the ballot and drop it in the mail,” Ross said. “No postage needed.”
Upcoming dates:
- Ballots must be postmarked by March 10 to be counted. All official red box ballot drop sites will close at 8 p.m. Election Day.
- Voters who forget to either pick a party or sign their ballot envelope will be mailed a missing signature/party choice form. The deadline to return that form is March 19.
- The Yakima County Canvassing Board will meet to review challenged ballots March 19 and will certify results March 20.