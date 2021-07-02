If you are camping over the July 4 weekend, be prepared: Wood and charcoal campfires are not allowed on most state and federal land in the region because of fire danger.
A Washington State Parks campfire ban starts at 5 p.m. Friday because of hot and dry conditions statewide. It covers wood and charcoal fires.
Gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane firepits are permitted in designated camping and picnic sites.
The state parks ban aligns with similar order issued by the state Department of Natural Resources.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest added campfire restrictions on Thursday. All wood, wood stove, and charcoal briquette fires are banned forest-wide including campgrounds and wilderness areas. The order covers the Naches and Cle Elum ranger districts.
“The extreme heat has resulted in rapidly drying fuels and we are now experiencing high fire danger conditions throughout the forest,” Acting Forest Fire Staff Officer Kyle Cannon said in a statement.
Liquid gas stoves are allowed, but people should clear away any surrounding flammable material.
The Bureau of Land Management, which operates campgrounds in the Yakima River Canyon, also has banned campfires and target shooting on its land in Eastern Washington. Charcoal briquette fires are only allowed within provided metal rings.
Fireworks are banned in State Park, national forest, Bureau of Land Management and DNR land.