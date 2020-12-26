Camp Prime Time is offering a Christmas tree chipping and recycling program Saturday through Jan. 10 at Papé Machinery in Yakima.
Prime Time volunteers will accept trees and financial donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 3110 Fruitvale Blvd. (the former Washington Tractor site). All ornaments and decorations must be removed.
Donations support operation of Camp Prime Time, which is located near Clear Lake in Wenatchee National Forest east of White Pass. Since 1986, it has served families with someone who is disabled or has a terminal or serious illness.
The camp offers the tree recycling option with help from Papé Machinery; All American Propane; Cliff’s Septic; Pacific Power; Trickinnex Tree Trimming & Falling LLC; DTG Recycle; National Barricade; Thrivent Financial; the city of Yakima's refuse division; and Yakima County Public Services' solid waste division.
More volunteers are welcome. Those interested in volunteering to help Camp Prime Time with the tree recycling program can call the nonprofit’s office at 509-248-2854, email office@campprimetime.org or visit campprimetime.org.