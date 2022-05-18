Tickets are available for Camp Hope’s “A Night of Hope” fundraising gala.
The event is at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Yakima County Fairgrounds, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima.
Camp Hope is a low-barrier emergency shelter near Interstate 82 and East Nob Hill Boulevard for people experiencing homelessness. Director Mike Kay said funds raised at the event are used to support shelter operations and efforts to add tiny homes.
Anyone interested can purchase a single seat ticket for $100, a table of eight seats for $750, or one of three levels of sponsorship. Tickets include dinner.
To purchase a ticket, visit snwbl.it/Sud2UR.
