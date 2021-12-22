Camp Hope will provide dinner on Christmas Day for people staying at its shelters in Yakima and Toppenish and others experiencing homelessness in the Yakima Valley.
Food has been donated and prepared by volunteers from various churches, civic groups and individuals, Camp Hope CEO Mike Kay said in a news release.
Camp Hope — a homeless encampment in east Yakima — has partnered with Toppenish city officials and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to operate a temporary shelter at 508 W. First Ave. The low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will be open until March 31. Toppenish does not have a permanent shelter, but does have a large homeless community.
Kay anticipates serving Christmas Day meals to more than 250 people within the shelters alone, according to the release. People staying at the shelters will receive Christmas gifts provided by donors, civic groups and churches.
"Everyone will have a gift or two to open on Christmas morning," he said.
After meals are served to Camp Hope residents at the Yakima and Toppenish shelters volunteers, resident volunteers and staff will begin packaging meals in containers. The meals will be delivered to residents of Yakima and the surrounding area who don't have the means to prepare their own Christmas meals, Kay said.
Meal delivery service will begin around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Meal deliveries will be limited to the city of Yakima, city of Toppenish and specific surrounding areas.
Camp Hope will be limited in the number of delivery meals it can offer, according to the release, because staff and volunteers will be providing the meals out of a small mobile kitchen on site.
People needing a meal delivered should call 503-741-7532 and speak with the volunteer coordinator, Kay said. Anyone requesting a delivery meal should call and register no later than 1 p.m. Friday.
"We request they provide the number of people in the household, address and a working phone number," he added. "Our intent is to get an accurate count of the meals to be delivered."
At the same time, Camp Hope outreach team members and resident volunteers will be delivering meals to people who have not sought shelter and are still on the streets in an effort to ensure anyone needing a meal on Christmas day receives one.
"We are excited to be able to provide this community service once again this year and would like to thank the donors, volunteers and our tremendous staff that make this possible," Kay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.