Projects to improve security, provide more services and better outreach soon will be underway at Camp Hope, thanks to more than $432,000 in COVID-19 response funds.
Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved several project applications totaling $432,936 submitted by the city-sanctioned homeless encampment in east Yakima.
Yakima County received about $4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds that can be used for homeless and housing services, said Esther Magasis, the county’s director of human services.
“I’m glad we were able to pile in as much money as we could for our local community,” she said. “And any additional resources for programs in our community is always useful.”
Camp Hope Director Mike Kay said the funds will pay for several projects, including installing safety locks on portable buildings where young adults and families are being housed, a security system for the encampment, a communication system for outreach, additional staff and a day center for people who are not camp residents.
Key-card locks will be installed on portable building doors. “That’s really to enhance security for some of the vulnerable populations there,” Kay said.
A communication system will include several portable radios and two base radios – one for the Union Gospel Mission and another for the Yakima Greenway. Those systems will connect to Camp Hope’s.
Camp Hope staff often conduct cleanup and outreach work along the Greenway, where homeless communities are present. Better communication with the Greenway and the mission would mean better response for services, Kay said.
“The big thing is that the Greenway and other places that have a lot of homelessness can call in real time and allow for improved outreach,” he said.
A closed-circuit security system equipped with cameras also will be installed at Camp Hope, where people are housed in military tents and portable buildings. Kay said he wants residents and the surrounding community to feel safe and secure.
Additional staff, such as monitors and case managers, also will be hired and a day center will be erected, he said.
The day center will be staffed with a case manager and housed in a 64-foot-long tent, where people charge their cell phones, do their laundry and be connected to services.
The CARES funds are reimbursement grants, meaning Camp Hope has to pay for the projects upfront before receiving the grants. The funds are one-time money.
Kay said he has donors willing to help fund the projects and is aggressively seeking replacement grants to cover the ongoing costs of additional staff.
