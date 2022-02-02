Camp Hope director drafts concept for secure RV parking at existing site near I-82

About two years ago, Yakima couple David Anderson and Meranda Fletcher could have used a place to park the RV they were living in with their family.
Their family — seven people at that time — was too large to sign on for a long-term stay at an RV park, Anderson said. Instead, they moved from parking lot to parking lot when a notice posted in the window would tell them to move. Newly sober and needing a place to live after Anderson lost his job at the start of the pandemic, Anderson and Fletcher purchased the RV using stimulus money.
Fletcher said it was exhausting to worry about having a place to live and park while also shuttling their kids to and from school.
“It would’ve been so beneficial to have somewhere to go,” she said. “We couldn’t focus on the things we needed to to find more stability.”
Anderson said it wasn’t perfect — “You should’ve seen the sleeping arrangements,” he said — but it was an affordable option that also gave the family some independence.
In warmer weather, they moved the RV out of town and into the woods, sometimes paying for brief stays at Yakima Sportsman State Park. Then in the colder months, while caring for newborn baby Addyson, who is now a year old, the family of eight moved to Camp Hope.
The family lives in the family shelter at the encampment near East Nob Hill Boulevard, east of Interstate 82.
The Yakima City Council on Tuesday retracted a plan for a secure parking lot for people living in vehicles that had been approved in December, citing the high cost and other concerns. The council committed to an ongoing discussion and collaboration with local service providers, like Camp Hope.
Preliminary concept
Camp Hope Director Mike Kay has created a preliminary concept for what a vehicle or RV parking area would look like if it were incorporated into the current Camp Hope site. The plan includes about 10 spots for RVs and a parking lot that any resident could use.
He said the plan is new and hasn’t been considered yet by the City Council, but it incorporates needs like gravel parking spaces and water and sewer hookups previously discussed by the council. Anderson said the water, sewer and power hookups for RVs would be a necessity.
City code doesn’t allow people to live long term in vehicles on the Camp Hope property, so Kay said anyone living in the RVs or vehicles under his plan would be on a week-to-week lease, with renewal every seven days.
Kay said incorporating the project at Camp Hope would have other positives. People would have access to restrooms, meals, mental health care, medical care and other wraparound services that wouldn’t be available at other sites around the city, he said.
Anyone living on the property would have to follow the rules, he said, including no drugs, no weapons and treating neighbors and volunteers with respect.
His preliminary plan also includes additional options for housing, including pallet shelters and tiny homes. The pallet shelters are four-wall units with air conditioning, heating, a lockable door and two to four bunks that can fold up against the wall.
There is dignity that comes with providing multiple options for housing since everyone’s situation is different, Kay said.
“Where we’ve screwed up in the past is the thinking that one size fits all,” Kay said.
Anderson said his family wouldn’t live in a parking lot with their RV now because the shelter or a house is a better fit for their large family, but he said it could have been helpful at another time.
