Comprehensive Healthcare has teamed with Camp Hope to provide on-site behavior health service, according to a news release.
The partnership is part of Camp Hope’s community resource center.
Camp Hope is a homeless encampment in east Yakima where more than 80 people live in military tents and portable buildings. The camp has running water and electricity.
A portable building at the camp will serve as an office where residents can receive services in private.
On-site services also will remove transportation barriers many Camp Hope residents sometimes experience.
Mishel, a resident at Camp Hope, said in the news release that she was excited to see Comprehensive staff an office at the camp. She asked that her last name not be used.
“My counselor and I used to meet outside on the picknic tables or in may tent. I also used to have to walk to some appointments, or all the way there just to get my medications,” Mishel said in the release.
Comprehensive CEO and President Jodi Daly said the partnership is vital to providing meaningful service to those experiencing homelessness.
“We are grateful to Camp Hope for including us in this innovative idea and for supplying us with the physical space to provide care for our patients,” Daly said in the release.
Camp Director Mike Kay said onsite options also remove the stigma residents may feel when seeking services.
“We are so excited about the ease of connectivity this partnership has for residents and clients. It also allows us to continue to say ‘yes’ in terms of admitting individuals who have experienced abuse or trauma by knowing we have resources and partnerships that have the expertise to provide the behavioral health care they need,” Kay said in the release.