A behavioral health center is in the works for Camp Hope and could be set up sometime this summer or fall.
Comprehensive Healthcare will use $1 million in state Department of Commerce funds to make it happen, said CEO and President Jodi Daly.
“The real hope is to get behavioral health services on site,” she said.
Camp Hope is a city-sanctioned homeless encampment in east Yakima, where people are living in military tents, portable buildings and shipping containers repurposed into living spaces.
Camp Hope Director Mike Kay says the camp serves about 180 people daily.
Comprehensive Healthcare currently has one behavioral health specialist who provides services at the camp a few days a week. She works from a small office on site.
The new behavioral health center will have spaces for groups and families as well as individual care. There also will be physical health examination rooms, a classroom, and kitchen and transitional housing.
The center will be housed in shipping containers retrofitted into service rooms. Not only behavioral health services be offered. Classes on managing finances, nutrition and other life skills are planned, Daly said.
Camp Hope currently has two shipping containers, each with three living units. Each retrofitted shipping container costs about $37,000.
Plans call for 18 more shipping containers for transitional housing, a behavioral health center and showers and restrooms, Kay said.
Eight of the containers will be fastened together to form a 40-by 64-foot building for a behavioral health center, he said.
There will be four living quarters in each of the other eight containers with the last two containers outfitted into showers and restrooms – one for men and another for women, Kay said.
Often people experiencing homelessness have dealt with trauma and have substance abuse and mental health issues as a result.
Providing onsite services paired with transitional housing will help prepare them for permanent housing, Daly said.
Many are reluctant to come into a congregating living setting.
“But if they will come if they have transitional housing with a door they can lock,” Daly said.
Kay agrees.
“This is a new and refreshing approach to behavioral health services that hasn’t been done in other places," Kay said. "I’m excited to see the local impact and far-reaching implication this partnership will have in serving as a solution to some of the most pressing challenges our region faces.”
