Yakima residents with an interest in sustainability, as well as climate scientists, engineers, or water, forest and energy experts, can apply to join the city’s new sustainability committee.
The Sustainable Yakima Committee was created this year to improve sustainability efforts and address the adverse effects of climate change.
Members will be tasked with drafting a climate action plan and implementation strategy; advising the City Council on issues related to sustainability, renewable energy and recycling; making recommendations to reduce energy consumption; and supporting a feasibility study on using anaerobic digestion to process food waste.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, according to a Monday news release from the city advertising the positions. The committee reports to the City Council.
Committee makeup
Sustainable Yakima is made up of six community members and one youth member.
Community members are preferred — but not required — to have experience or expertise in a related field, such as planning, energy management, water conservation, solid waste management, climate science or forestry if applying.
At least five members should be city of Yakima residents. The remaining two members may be residents of Yakima County living outside city limits, according to the news release.
Youth members must be between the ages of 16-22 at the time of appointment.
The application and additional information can be found at the city website.
Contact City Clerk Sonya Claar Tee at 509-575-6037 or sonya.claartee@yakimawa.gov for more information about openings on city boards, committees or commissions.
