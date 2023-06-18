A California woman was killed and two people injured in a head-on collision 10 miles south of Toppenish city limits on Sunday.
Sara Bassett, 38, of Chico, California, was southbound in a Ford Fusion on U.S. 97 at 11:53 a.m. when she crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Silverado pickup that was northbound, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. She died at the scene.
Richard Lizotte, 72, the Chevy’s driver, and passenger Cheryl Lizotte, 76, both of Yakima were injured and taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the WSP said.
The highway was closed for several hours.
