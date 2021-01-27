Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers, Toppenish City Councilwoman Naila Duval and neurosurgeon Dr. Dave Atteberry were selected to serve on Yakima County’s Board of Health this morning.
They replace longtime member and Harrah Mayor Barbara Harrer, Yakima City Councilwoman Kay Funk and citizen member Gail Weaver, a former administrator of the Yakima Health District — all whose terms had expired.
Harrer, Funk and Weaver had applied for another term and were among 17 applicants seeking to fill two seats designated for a city or town official and one citizen seat.
A nomination committee narrowed the pool of applicants to five, two for the citizen member seat and three for the two city or town officials. Atteberry was chosen over Weaver for the citizen member seat and Byers and Duval were selected over Union Gap City Council member Julie Schilling.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, Yakima Health District Executive Director Ryan Ibach and citizen member and physician Sean Cleary served on the nominating committee.
The health board is composed of three county commissioners, two elected officials from cities or towns and two citizen members. It oversees the operations of the Yakima Health District, an important role during the pandemic.
The board also named Commissioner Ron Anderson as chairman and Cleary as vice-chair of the health board.
This selection process has been controversial. Commissioners on Jan. 5 approved an ordinance outlining a new process for board appointments, setting term limits and giving commission members more power on the health board.
The legality of the ordinance was heavily discussed at the meeting and it will be further discussed in a future special meeting.
This developing story will be updated.