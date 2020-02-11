Fourteen new and developing businesses will advance to the trade show round of the Enterprise Challenge, a business plan competition organized by the Yakima County Development Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
The competition attracted 23 businesses. During the first round of the competition, participants attended workshops on different aspects of business ownership and crafted a business plan pitch. The top 14 were chosen based on the scores of contestants’ pitches.
During this latest round, business owners will participate in a trade show where they will display and speak about their products and services to a panel of judges. The trade show will be on Feb. 20 at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
After the expo, the businesses with the top six scores will move on to the final round and compete for $17,500 in cash prizes.
Businesses that have reached the second round are:
- Boulder Designs and Border Magic by NASH LLC, Yakima: a creator of one-of-a-kind boulders for business or residential signage and other uses.
- Cascade Custom Apparel, Ellensburg: a family-owned and operated screen-printing shop.
- Clean Cut the Men’s Shop, Ellensburg: a shop that offers haircuts and other services.
- Designed for Vision, Yakima: The business offers services including life coaching, live events and planners to help people achieve their goals, dreams and visions.
- Early Bird Eatery, Ellensburg: a brunch and dinner eatery.
- El Rey Tacos LLC, Yakima: This restaurant offers traditional Mexican food.
- Elite Tours LLC, Selah: a provider of luxury transportation and accommodation.
- Evergreen Compost, Yakima: an environmental solutions company that diverts organic waste from landfills.
- Junk Bros 509, Sunnyside: a junk removal service.
- Kittitas Café, Kittitas: a coffee shop offering coffee and food products.
- Little Hopper, Yakima: a service that offers tours of Central Washington’s craft breweries and hop areas.
- Nomad Mercantile, Tieton: an outdoor lifestyle shop
- Selah Garden, Selah: a shop that sells loose tea hand blended from plants and herbs.
- Vida Health Bar, Yakima: an eatery providing a variety of plant-based food and drink options.