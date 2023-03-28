YAKIMA — A regional company has made the city of Yakima the 100th community it serves as it continues to expand its fiber network.
Based in Kirkland, Ziply Fiber began construction earlier this month of a high-speed, fiberoptic network in Yakima, adding to the company’s footprint in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
The company announced March 16 that its internet service is available for businesses and residents in an area just north and west of downtown, bordered roughly by Third and Sixth avenues, Fruitvale Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
Additional neighborhoods will have fiber installed in upcoming weeks, allowing customers to connect with Ziply’s network and purchase a service plan. To check on availability, visit ziplyfiber.com/yakima and click on the city map.
Ryan Luckin, Ziply Fiber’s vice president of marketing, said the company looked to expand into Yakima because its network is in nearby communities in Central Washington, including Naches and the Tri-Cities.
Unlike Naches, Yakima was not previously served by Frontier Communications, a company whose Northwest assets Ziply Fiber purchased in May 2020. Therefore, Ziply had to obtain a franchise allowing the company to serve customers in Yakima, Luckin said.
Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director, said Ziply Fiber is part of a larger company called Wholesail Networks, which had a franchise granted to it by the city roughly 10 years ago when the company was called Noel Communications.
In June 2022, the Wholesail franchise was amended to include Ziply as an authorized provider of internet service under the franchise, Beehler said.
Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison said he is confident Ziply Fiber will help expand the high-speed internet access with the community.
“Connectivity is absolutely essential today,” Harrison said. “Being able to access content easily and quickly is key to running a successful business, providing quality educational experiences, enjoying entertainment opportunities and so much more in our everyday lives.”
When the Ziply Fiber network is completed, tens of thousands of addresses in Yakima will have access to three levels of service: 1, 2 and 5 gigabits per second.
How it works
Yakima provides Ziply Fiber with an opportunity to build a high-speed fiber network from scratch, and it begins with the installation of fiber through the city’s neighborhoods, mostly on telephone poles, Luckin said.
In Naches, this meant installing fiber that was available to roughly 350 addresses throughout the city.
If adjacent residents or businesses choose Ziply as their internet service provider, a technician connects a strand of fiber from the network to the building.
Luckin said within a week of Ziply Fiber completing its network in Naches on March 2, about one-third of their existing customers switched to the high-speed fiber service.
He said unlike cable-provided internet service, fiber does not see slower speeds during busy times of the day, such as the evening hours when many residents are online or viewing streaming services such as Netflix.
“Cable has a congestion aspect to it,” Luckin added. “Our fiber network provides the bandwidth and capacity to keep an entire household streaming without interruption, with symmetrical upload and download speeds.”
In Yakima, Ziply Fiber has a central office known as a Network Operating Center, or NOC, which feeds and serves all residential and business customers. Ten employees work at the NOC, and many others work in the field installing fiber, Luckin said.
Underserved communities
Installation of fiber networks in Naches and Yakima is part of Ziply’s commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to provide 100% fiber network for both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest, company CEO Harold Zeitz said in a news release.
The company has been building fiber networks across its 250,000-square-mile footprint since June 2020, with regional offices in Everett, Beaverton, Ore., and Hayden, Idaho.
“We are thrilled Yakima is our 100th new fiber community, especially because it is one of the areas of our state that has been underserved when it comes to high-speed internet access for far too long,” Zeitz added.
For more information on Ziply Fiber and the products and services it offers, visit ziplyfiber.com. Residents and business owners can type in their address there and sign up to be alerted when service is available in their location.
