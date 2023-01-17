Just like any other important crop, leadership in the Yakima Valley’s numerous agricultural enterprises needs to be cultivated. A new bachelor’s degree program at Yakima Valley College could assist in that process.
The first cohort of students has begun courses in YVC’s Bachelor of Applied Science in Agricultural Sciences program, which lead instructor Brian Bodah believes will prepare a new generation of leaders for the region’s agriculture economy.
“The program is geared toward a wide variety of people that are working in agriculture, whether it might be in a packing house, in a winery or on a farm,” Bodah said in an online interview. “These people have already found their passion. What they say is ‘I like ag. I want to work in ag. But I want to work my way up into management.’”
Bodah said the program is needed as the agricultural workforce both in Central Washington and nationally is getting older, especially those in leadership roles.
Overall, more than one-third (34%) of U.S. agriculture workers were age 45 or older as of 2020, according to the National Center for Farmworkers Health organization. And a significant portion of those in leadership roles were age 65 or older.
The new program is designed for working adults with experience in industries such as fruit production, hops farming and wineries, Bodah said. Classes are either fully online or have lab sessions that meet once or twice a week in the evenings to accommodate work schedules.
“Our program was designed to work with (local) companies and to say, ‘Look, we’re not going to take this valuable employee off of the production line, out of the work environment. They’re still going to be able to come to work’,” Bodah said.
“This is a program that they can complete a couple of nights per week over two years and then at the end they can just move up the ladder and stay right where they are,” he added.
Meet the students
Two students among the first program enrollees are Samantha Mallery and Jordan Wilson. Both are interested in advancing their careers in the wine industry — in the Yakima Valley or elsewhere.
Mallery and Wilson earned associate degrees in agriculture business at YVC and were enthusiastic when they heard a bachelor’s degree program would be offered.
“I have lived and worked in the Yakima Valley for a long time. I was a bartender locally here for years. I was ready for a more regular position,” Mallery told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“I had met a few people who had completed the winery technology (associate degree) at YVC and they had nothing but good things to say. I did some research and realized that I was very interested in the subject,” she added. “I couldn’t imagine myself going to school in any other program.”
Mallery said her pursuit of associate degrees in winery technology and vineyard management helped her find a position at the Owen Roe Winery just south of Yakima. An internship with the winery led to Mallery being offered a position as enologist, and she has worked for Owen Roe since 2019.
She said the bachelor’s program at YVC will offer more understanding of the ag industry as a whole.
“I owe a big portion of my success within the Washington wine industry to the programs at YVC. It set me up for success within my chosen field,” she said. “My hope is that it will help me to bring more to the table as an employee in the ag industry.”
From Yakima to Cayman Islands
Wilson, another YVC student enrolled in the new bachelor’s program, is from the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. Like Mallery, he learned of the new bachelor’s degree as he was pursuing an associate degree in agriculture business.
“With me already attending YVC and having created a relationship with the staff and facility there, I felt it would be a great transition for me when the program was established,” Wilson told the Herald-Republic via email.
“What I like is that this program is an applied program,” he added. “I’m personally a more interactive learner so where this program is applied it focuses on providing hands-on experiences and incorporating job-related skills into the classroom, which helps me to relate to the material that is being taught.”
Wilson said his main goal after obtaining his degree is to return home and help the agricultural industry there. He also hopes to own and operate his own business in the industry.
“The agriculture industry in the Cayman Islands has been on the decline for many years. The majority of farmers there are older,” he wrote. “With this degree not only having class focus on agriculture science but also having business and economic classes that are related to agriculture, this will help me with ideas that I could implement into a business in the future.”
Completing classes together
Bodah arrived at YVC in April of last year as the bachelor’s program in ag sciences prepared for a belated start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was established in 2018 and 2019 as leaders of local agriculture industries worked with college officials to establish a program geared toward students already working in agriculture who wished to advance into leadership roles. The program was put on hold during the pandemic.
The first cohort of students began courses in the fall quarter and will go through the program together. By taking 15 credits per quarter, students can complete the program in two years, Bodah said.
“It’s a cohort model … a setup which is often used in business programs,” he added. “Because they all go through each quarter together, it really helps develop relationships — and those relationships hopefully will continue when these students are working as leaders in the ag industry.”
Thus far, there are six students enrolled in the first cohort, but through recruiting and additional interest from YVC students completing associate degrees in ag programs, Bodah said future cohorts can accommodate 20 to 30 students.
The ‘A’ in applied science
The program includes a wide range of classes, ranging from science courses in pest management, sustaining soil health and the physiology of fruit development to business- and management-oriented courses.
YVC offers one of two bachelor of applied science agriculture programs in the state, with Walla Walla Community College’s program focusing mostly on the wine business, Bodah said. Yakima’s program also talks about row crops, orchards and other areas of agriculture.
“As we are one of the only ones in the state doing this; it’s a very exciting time,” he said. “The ‘A’ in BAS means applied science. It’s not just focused on theory, it’s focused on management … it’s about helping students achieve their future goals.
“We’re not 100% theory based — you still need the theory, but this also covers the practical aspects of running an ag-related business. You get your hands dirty, so to speak.”
As they study three winter-quarter courses — food safety and quality, organized behavior and leadership, and intro to chemistry — students Wilson and Mallory say they have enjoyed the program so far.
“I would say that agriculture business management was my favorite,” Wilson said of his fall-quarter coursework. “The class went into detail on things such as barriers to consumer satisfaction and how to overcome them, factors influencing consumer demand, basic business accounting and the type of businesses that can be formed.
“With me having goals of helping the Cayman Islands to turn around their agriculture industry and owing to me wanting to own my own business, this class really related to those two sectors,” he added. “Seeing things from a business as well as a consumer mindset has taught me on how to approach certain scenarios.”
Mallery said she appreciates how the applied courses show students how to apply concepts they learn in each class to things they do every day in their industry.
“I truly enjoyed and got a lot out of harvest technologies,” she said of the fall quarter class. “I was able to gain a more intimate understanding of crops that I don’t work with each day, and how the harvest and storage technologies that are utilized may cross from crop to crop and how I can apply that knowledge to anything I do at work currently.”
Enrollment period is March through May Applications into Yakima Valley College’s new Bachelor of Applied Science in Agricultural Sciences are accepted between March 1 and May 31. As a selective admissions program, applicants are ranked according to various required admission criteria, with industry experience in an agricultural-related field evaluated based on years of experience. Applications are reviewed in June, with students notified by the end of June or early July regarding their admission into the BASAG program. Those accepted should plan on attending a mandatory advising appointment in July and orientation session the week before fall quarter classes begin. A complete list of minimum eligibility requirements, courses and other information on the program is available at yvcc.edu/academics/basag. Contact BASAG Program Coordinator Vanessa Larios at 509-834-4522.
