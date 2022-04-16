With a slogan of ‘they play, you café,” the Play/Café coffee shop has opened at 120 S. 72nd Ave., Suite 100, in Yakima (in The Orchards shopping center).
Owners Matt and Michelle Dufault of Yakima opened the business last month, and it features an indoor play area for children from babies to 6 years old, with games and other items for older siblings. Parents can join their children in the play area or watch them from the café seating area while enjoying food and drinks from the Play/Café menu.
“My wife and I are both teachers – together we have over 30 years of experience working with children,” Matt Dufault said. “I was ready to do something else, and as parents ourselves, we thought this would be popular and something the community needs.”
Hot and cold coffee and teas, beer, wine and craft hard seltzer are available (alcohol is not allowed in the play area), and the food menu includes bagels and panini sandwiches for the adults and favorites such as grilled cheese, dino nuggets and pizza for the kids.
Birthday party packages and unlimited monthly play memberships for kids are available. For hours of operation and more information, visit playcafeyakima.com or call (509) 426-4412.
