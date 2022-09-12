Hotel Maison, located in one of Yakima’s historic buildings, has joined Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, officials with the downtown hotel said.
The newly converted property is at 321 E. Yakima Ave. downtown.
“Partnering with Tapestry Collection by Hilton allows us to provide guests seeking an independent hotel stay a unique experience that is authentic to the Yakima Valley,” said Elizabeth Morrier McGree, vice president of Yakima’s JEM Development, in a news release.
“For business travelers or returning visitors, that means having the peace of mind and reassurance with the Hilton name and the quality, comfort and hospitality that Hotel Maison prides itself on,” she added.
The 36-room hotel, which opened in 2016, still holds hints of its rich and colorful history. The building was originally constructed as a lodge hall and ceremonial meeting space by the Yakima Freemasons in 1910, Morrier-McGree said.
Designed by architects William Ward DeVeaux and Frederick Heath, the building showcases elaborate dormer windows, a slate roof with terra cotta detailing, and Classical style incorporated throughout, she said.
Hotel Maison amenities include morning pastries, special wine-tasting events with local sommeliers, and historical artwork alongside oil paintings by local artists. Upgrades include 55-inch flatscreen TVs, new Precor fitness equipment and a brand-new event space in the Masonic Lodge that overlooks the city.
For more information or reservations, visit thehotelmaison.com, the hotel’s Hilton website, or call 509-571-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.