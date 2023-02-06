Cake, ice cream and party favors are fine for a 10-year-old child’s birthday celebration. But when you’re a brewing company, only one 10th anniversary item will do: a new variety of craft-brewed beer.
Yakima’s Bale Breaker Brewing Co. actually will release three of those in 2023, each in collaboration with a regional brewery that helped the local company get its start 10 years ago.
The first of these, the Frenz with Georgetown IPA, will debut Friday, Feb. 10, at release parties in Seattle and Yakima, Bale Breaker co-owner Kevin Quinn said.
“April 13th is our 10-year anniversary,” Quinn said. “To make it special, we picked our mentors and people we looked up to in the brewing industry when we opened for these collaborations.”
Late this year, Bale Breaker will release collaboration beers with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico, Calif. (in June) and with Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa, Calif. (in the fall).
The ‘Frenz’ series
Quinn said the Frenz Collaboration Series –pronounced “friends” – began in 2016 with Georgetown Brewing Co., located in the Seattle neighborhood of the same name.
“In 2016, around harvest time, we decided to do a couple of collaborations on brewday – with Georgetown, Odell and Cloudburst (breweries),” he said.
They called the result of those collaborations the Frenz series, and Bale Breaker resumed it in 2022 while also offering the new beers in cans. The collaborations were with Barley Brown’s Brew Pub of Baker City, Ore., Fremont Brewing of Seattle and five different Yakima-based breweries in November (the latter was called Frenzgiving).
Over the years, these collaborations have proved quite popular with craft-beer enthusiasts, Quinn said.
“Not only do we as brewers really like it … the consumers look forward to these collaborations,” he added. “When you get two great breweries – or more in the case of Frenzgiving – working together, you get their minds together to create these beers that are a limited release and are popular with the consumers.”
About this year’s beers
In a news release, Bale Breaker said its Frenz with Georgetown IPA “brings big citrus energy with juicy fruit and pine notes.” It will be hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Sabro and HBC 735 varieties for grapefruit, pine and pineapple notes.
Release parties are planned at Bale Breaker’s Yakima taproom, its Seattle taproom in the Ballard neighborhood, and the Georgetown Brewing Co. in Seattle. Both Bale Breaker taprooms will have food trucks on site during the release party, and the Yakima event will raffle off prizes from both Bale Breaker and Georgetown Brewing.
Beginning the week of Feb. 13, Bale Breaker will begin sending out kegs and 16-ounce cans of its Frenz with Georgetown IPA, to be distributed throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho, Quinn said.
Georgetown, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, helped Quinn and his family a great deal as they started the Bale Breaker Brewing Co. in 2013, the co-owner said.
“They were open 10 years before us, and are now the largest independent craft brewer in the state,” Quinn said.
The other two collaborations, with Sierra Nevada and Russian River, will celebrate their connection to both Bale Breaker and its associated hop farm, B.T. Loftus Ranches in Moxee.
“Sierra Nevada has been selecting B.T. Loftus Ranches hops since the early 1980s, the very beginning of the craft beer movement,” Quinn said. “They’ve just been very helpful to us over the years.”
The June 2023 Sierra Nevada beer also will be a collaboration with Yakima Chief Hops, which distributes Loftus hops across the nation and around the world, Quinn added.
This year’s Frenz series can will have a new look with a nod to superheroes – which is what Bale Breaker founders Kevin and Meghann Quinn and her brother, Kevin Smith, consider their collaborators.
For more information on the company and its 10-year anniversary events, visit balebreaker.com or follow it on Facebook and Instagram.
To find the Frenz collaboration beers outside of the taprooms, visit Bale Breaker’s online beer finder later in the month. Washington customers can also order the beer to be shipped directly to them from Bale Breaker via their online store.
