Yakima Valley companies DTG Recycle and Granite Construction have announced an agreement to operate the Anderson Rock Quarry at 41 Rocky Top Road.
Granite will have the exclusive right to mine and manufacture aggregate and asphalt at the facility, located just off Summitview Road, west of Yakima.
The DTG Recycle Sustainability Park is home to the Summitview Landfill, Cowiche Canyon Recycling Facility and Anderson Rock Quarry, DTG officials said in a March 2 news release. Since 1983, the facility has produced various grades of rock for road construction and repair, residential and commercial building construction, landscaping and other development needs in the Yakima Valley.
“We are excited to have Granite run the quarry operation at the facility, and we know their commitment to the Yakima community will help us continue to responsibly produce aggregate needed for local development and maintenance,” Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle, said in the news release.
“Granite has operated in the Yakima Valley for 15 years, and this is a great opportunity for us to continue growing our presence in the region,” added Brad Estes, Granite’s vice president of construction materials.
