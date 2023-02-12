When it comes to tourism promotion, Washington has historically suffered. For nearly two decades, our tourism office was among the least-funded in the nation and was closed by the Legislature in 2011 during the recession.
As an industry we rallied, formed the Washington Tourism Alliance and finally in 2018 got legislation passed to leverage $1.5 million per year from state general funds with a 2:1 industry cash or in-kind match. It was a small step, still far from what competing states spent to attract visitors.
Then came the pandemic. Globally the industry largely shut down and communities saw the results with lost revenues and taxes, jobs and businesses going away and quality of life disrupted. Statistically, the hospitality, travel and tourism industries were the hardest hit from the pandemic in most areas of the world. If there was one silver lining around COVID and the shutdowns, it was that it clearly illustrated the importance of tourism to the economy and very fabric of our communities.
In response, the Washington Legislature approved $12 million of federal relief funds in the 2021-23 budget to re-build and stimulate recovery for the industry and our communities.
The Washington Tourism Alliance re-branded with the help of a statewide process that included every region in the state. Adopting the state’s official name as the destination brand name, the Washington Tourism Alliance became State of Washington Tourism.
The new brand was unanimously approved by the Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations and was launched with a marketing campaign in January 2022. The True to Nature campaign achieved a 33:1 return on investment and stimulated $52 million of new travel spending in Washington.
The State of Washington Tourism also created programs for industry development and recovery with a focus on rural communities like the Yakima Valley. The uneven pace of pandemic recovery in Washington inspired new and creative programs aimed at balancing visits across the state. Central Washington benefited from these efforts.
Most of the nation’s state tourism programs increased their budgets over the past two years. The average state tourism office budget is now $23 million and many of our competing states exceed that. For example, Oregon’s fiscal year budget is more than $40 million and Utah is $25 million.
Washington’s current fiscal year budget is just $5.9 million, by far the lowest in the West. If legislation in this session does not pass, its 2024 budget may drop an additional 30 percent to roughly $4.1 million, resulting in cuts to vital programs and promotions. Once again, we would be in the bottom tier of states and visitors will likely go elsewhere.
The state tourism program is performing and we don’t want to stop the momentum. House Bill 1258 and Senate Bill 5465 offer a compelling investment opportunity for Washington. If passed, the legislation would raise the cap on state general fund support to $13 million per fiscal year with a 1:1 industry match. As a result, the state and industry will build on this proven partnership and these vital programs will continue.
Tourism produces revenues for our great state. It generates taxes for basic community services we all enjoy, provides fast recovery in the face of economic downturn plus sustains and grows jobs.
