Yakima Valley Tourism is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 business, community and nonprofit members. We lead the charge for growing and cultivating tourism for all the communities in the Valley.
Organizations like ours are recognized as destination marketing organizations, or DMOs. I’ve advocated for many years that the “M” in DMO should be changed to “management.” We are community organizations that not only market, but also help manage and improve the destination experience. With recent societal changes and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the roles of DMOs have rapidly evolved beyond marketing.
Many tourism organizations have turned the corner in the post-COVID era and are focusing on the future. From the lessons learned the past two years, we are increasing stakeholder engagement and looking to create positive value for not only travelers, but also our residents and communities.
It’s important we embrace and connect with our residents and local stakeholders to improve the community. A desirable place to live and work is a desirable place to visit and do business.
We recently embarked on a process to assess our community and develop future plans. The DestinationNEXT Scenario Model and Assessment Tool helps community stakeholders strategically evaluate their destinations.
The program’s diagnostic tool focuses on a stakeholder survey that measures a community’s strengths, weaknesses and engagement in 24 variables. These include our attractions, outdoor assets, hospitality sectors, events, sporting and meeting venues, lodging plus health and safety. It also assesses our strengths in regional cooperation, government, business and community support, sustainability, equity, diversity and more.
We contracted Rudloff Solutions of Cheyenne, Wyo., to facilitate our DestinationNEXT assessment and planning process. The online survey was sent to 460 individuals in tourism businesses, local and regional organizations, civic leaders, clients and customers.
Our consultant is now using the results to plot our region into a scenario model, which will show specific strength areas and opportunities for our organization and community leaders to build on for the future. This process is the only one of its kind in the tourism industry and is recognized as one of the most significant developments in destination management in recent years.
The findings and recommendations will be presented to the Yakima Valley Tourism board early next year, and from that, we’ll craft community-based strategies to not only improve tourism, but also address the needs and opportunities in the community.
Why is all this important? The pandemic had diverse impacts on different aspects of our society including health, social, economic, cultural, political, technological and environmental arenas. It demonstrated the importance of travel and tourism in not only local economies but also our community fabric and quality of life.
Given that tourism in 2021 generated $346 million in Yakima County, employed 4,670 of our residents and supported hundreds of local businesses, a planning effort like this is an important and worthy effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.