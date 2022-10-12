A grand opening ceremony for a Yakima Valley Tourism satellite visitor information center and gift shop is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, inside the main entrance of Valley Mall in Union Gap.
The opening will be celebrated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, as well as with giveaways and drawings throughout the month of October, said John Cooper, Yakima Valley Tourism CEO.
“We had been considering ways to expand our visitor services when the mall approached us with this opportunity,” Cooper said. “This satellite visitor center and gift shop will help us expand our public services while promoting locally branded products.”
The center will have free local travel information and sell Yakima Valley-branded merchandise during staffed hours. Yakima Valley branded items include gift baskets, coffee mugs, tote bags, hats, key chains, Hop Country and Wine Country T-shirts plus locally made and packaged foods.
The Yakima Valley Info Center and Gift Shop at Valley Mall will be staffed 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Hours will increase during the holiday season. Visitor and travel information is available anytime during mall hours.
More information is available at visityakima.com.
