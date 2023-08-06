Summer is my favorite season. Beyond the sunny, warm weather and outdoors, one of the things I love most is the abundance of fresh fruit and produce you find this time of year, including my favorite, the aprium, an amazing fruit that blends the apricot and plum.
The Yakima Valley is a renowned agricultural region, growing more than 40 crops from apples to zucchini. But did you know it’s also a popular destination for people to experience agritourism-focused events and activities?
What is agritourism? It’s a person, business or farm actively engaged in the operation of an agriculturally focused enterprise open to the general public. A few examples include U-pick farms, vineyards and breweries, farm stays, corn mazes, farmers markets, petting zoos and more. It can also include agriculture-related festivals like the Fresh Hop Ale Fest and the Central Washington State Fair.
According to the most recent Census of Agriculture conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 28,575 farms offer some form of agritourism service.
Besides being an economic value to the farmers and operators, it’s an important way to educate the public about the value of agriculture and where their food comes from, and preserve agricultural heritage.
The Yakima Valley is a leader in many American agritourism and food-related trends. Here in the Valley, farm-to-table is not a slogan, it’s a way of life. Food trucks provided food to farmworkers decades before they became the trendy outposts you find today in urban areas.
We were the first American Viticultural Area in the state of Washington and produce many of the wine grapes grown in the state. The Valley grows most of America’s hops and is an innovator in new hop varieties and research.
Today there are more than 3,000 farms in Yakima County, placing us among the top agricultural regions in the country. According to WSU’s Extension Service, we also have 152 certified organic farms in Yakima County, more than any other county in the state.
Our fruit stands and U-pick farms have wide appeal. There are countless stories of folks who make a summer pilgrimage here from Portland, Seattle and beyond to visit the farm stands and U-picks to stock up on their favorite fruits, veggies and locally crafted products.
I remember a few years back, stopping in at Johnson’s Orchards and seeing a family pack about a dozen boxes of peaches and nectarines into their camper. Talking with the driver, he said they do it every few years after they visit family in Tacoma. They were from Colorado. I kid you not — it happens.
Though agritourism is central to our tourism efforts, we do not use the phrase in our marketing and media outreach. The word agritourism is largely an industry phrase that isn’t appealing to most consumers and doesn’t convey the experience. Instead, we talk of “farm fresh fun” or use phrases like “Come to the Source.”
We illustrate those emotionally attracting phrases with words, videos and pictures that show diversity of flavors, experiences and offerings found in the Yakima Valley. We put a face to the industry by telling the stories of the growers and farmers.
We are truly blessed with the diversity of farm products, providers, services and events here in the Valley. It truly sets us apart from other regions in the Northwest. It also shapes our culture and way of life.
