March 30 is Global Meetings Day. It was created to celebrate and showcase the value that business meetings, conventions, trade shows and exhibitions bring to the economy, host communities and attendees.
According to U.S. Travel and Tourism Economics, last year meetings and events generated nearly $100 billion in spending in the U.S., supporting 600,000 jobs across the country. Travel to conventions, conferences and trade shows accounted for 38% of all domestic business travel spending in 2022.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry largely came to a halt. Since pandemic related restrictions have loosened, plus the pent-up demand for face-to-face interactions, meetings and events will accelerate this year and beyond. U.S. Travel forecasts that group business travel spending will increase 25% this year, generating more than $110 billion in travel spending.
However, we still have a way to go until full recovery in this sector of travel. At the end of 2022, group business travel spending remained just 67% of what it had been in 2019. Projections indicate we have a few more years before we’ll reach full recovery.
Locally, convention, trade shows and business meetings are a significant generator of economic activity. At the Yakima Convention & Events Center alone, more than 49,000 event attendees were hosted in 2022 (up 31% over 2021) over 289 event days. Couple that with other meetings and group events held at other local venues and the industry represents a sizeable sector for Yakima.
Beyond the economic impact, meetings create many other benefits. The strongest business relationships are forged through face-to-face interactions. Virtual meetings may be convenient, but data shows that they are less effective in developing lasting relationships. According to a study from Forbes Insights, face-to-face requests are 34 times more effective than emailed ones.
The same study found that in-person meetings matter to executives. Some 77% of executives consider business travel essential and 43% of business travelers say reduced business travel has negatively affected their company’s financial performance. Humans are built for face-to-face communication. A subtle gesture or verbal cue can convey more about one’s interest in a product, proposal or idea than any email or Zoom session.
U.S. Travel further notes their surveys show that attending conferences, conventions and tradeshows are critical to developing relationships for the majority of business travelers. Meeting in person builds awareness of products and services as well as provide professional development and engagement for both corporate and business travelers.
In addition, a survey by American Express found nearly eight in 10 business travelers and decision makers believe the benefits of in-person meetings or event outweigh the convenience of meeting virtually. I have also discovered new ideas and insights, plus met interesting people, outside of the convention while exploring host cities. It's another example of the value of business travel.
Nothing can replace face to face. In this post-pandemic era, meetings, conventions and events play a critical role in connecting people and creating face-to-face opportunities. That’s why meetings matter.
