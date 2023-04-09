Last month Washington celebrated a major milestone in our state’s wine industry: The 40th anniversary of the Yakima Valley being designated as the first American Viticultural Area (AVA) in the state.
At that time, there was only a hand full of wineries and a limited number of acres planted as vineyards. We’ve come a long way since 1983!
Today, the Yakima Valley AVA has around 19,000 acres of vineyards and is home to more than 90 wineries. Our vineyards produce half of all the wine grapes grown in Washington, providing the juice for some of the finest wines in the state, from Woodinville to Walla Walla.
The industry is big business for our region. A report by the Washington Wine Commission showed that in 2018 the wine industry in Yakima County accounted for 1,900 direct jobs, $77 million in labor compensation and $826 million in revenue.
Since those early years, wine tourism has grown to be a focus for our tourism efforts. The Yakima Valley has long been a premier agricultural region and wine tourism was a logical extension of that. That heritage combined with our growers, winemakers, culinary scene, events and attractions make for a unique visitor experience.
Attracting wine visitors is worth the effort. Research shows that culinary and craft beverages are important motivators among travelers.
According to the firm Destination Analysis, more than a third of the American travelers surveyed say they researched food related experiences in the place they visited during the past 12 months, with 20% of those surveyed stating they visited a winery.
Yakima Valley Tourism has been at the forefront in creating a range of wine projects and promotions for the Yakima Valley and Eastern Washington.
We partnered in the formation of and leadership of Washington Wine Country efforts, a regional project started a number of years ago to brand the area from Yakima through the Tri-Cities to Walla Walla as the state’s primary wine region. While there are wineries across the state, this crescent within the Columbia Valley AVA encompasses the much of the state’s vineyards and a significant number of wineries.
In addition, Yakima Valley Tourism led efforts to establish a “wine flies free” program on Alaska Airlines from Yakima with various benefits and promotions.
For the past 40 years, we have done marketing campaigns, produced publications and maps and did sales efforts that celebrate our wine community and their events. We’ve taken writers, social media influencers and industry professionals on countless tours of the valley to generate hundreds of features.
With the rise of the internet and social media, we created websites and wine focused promotions that were not even around back in 1983. In addition to our regular advertising schedule, we’ve invested heavily in digital advertising campaigns promoting Yakima Valley wine country.
Our current effort is a data-driven campaign targeting previous visitors to our wine regions and audiences within a five-hour drive radius, plus key markets beyond that. And we are revamping our popular digital wine passport with new offers and promotions.
On the business side we’ve assisted wineries with promotions, training workshops and technical help.
But wine tourism is not the only craft beverage on the scene. Over the past 15 years, the local craft beer and hop industries have been a growing focus in our marketing efforts. In a future column I’ll cover the central role our beer culture and world-renowned hops play in our promotions and branding efforts.
Cheers to the people and businesses that make the Yakima Valley wine industry a leader in our state and around the globe.
