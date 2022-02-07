After many U.S. and worldwide travelers put their plans on hold for two years, 2022 could mark their return to Washington state. But the way they travel, and the best ways to accommodate them, will be different after COVID-19.
Those were the dominant messages conveyed Friday as David Blandford, executive director of the newly named State of Washington Tourism organization, spoke to about 50 local tourism industry officials at the Yakima Convention Center.
“The U.S. Travel Association estimates a three- to five-year recovery period from COVID. I think it’s going to be closer to five,” Blandford said at the meeting, organized by the Yakima Valley Tourism bureau.
“People still want to travel. Demand remains high,” he added. “There will be a lot of changes in the way people travel, just as there was 20 years ago after 9/11.”
The former Washington Tourism Alliance has been reborn and rebranded with a mixture of public money and private funding, Blandford said.
State of Washington Tourism has an annual budget of roughly $10 million, which means it’s still last among western U.S. states “but we’re inching up on Idaho,” which has a $13 million state tourism budget, Blandford said. He estimated Oregon spends about $40 million promoting tourism, and California about $120 million.
The pace of the travel industry’s recovery across Washington is uneven, Blandford said. Some parts of the state are swamped with visitors, while others are looking for more tourists.
For that reason, State of Washington Tourism has three main goals for 2022: destination development, promoting travel through trade shows, and consumer marketing.
The latter will reach out to regional, national and some international travelers as Washington looks to regain the tourism market share it has lost to neighbors such as Oregon and British Columbia, Blandford said.
He unveiled a new website, stateofwatourism.com, that will target independent-minded “pathfinders” who seek unique experiences. The campaign will include photos and videos that show a vibrant array of colors from around the state — not just “evergreen green.”
“We want visitors to immerse themselves, but in a smart way,” Blandford said. “We don’t want to roll out the red carpet like Vegas or Orlando does, and the type of travelers who come here appreciate that.
“We think this message aligns well (with) post-COVID travelers,” he added. “People want to learn about a place, visit and enjoy it in a respectful way.”
The tourism organization will market 11 different regions in the state — the Yakima Valley is part of “Wine Country” — with the understanding that Washington’s variety of climate, geography and cultures is a plus for visitors, Blandford said.
“We use them for convenience and for education,” he said of the 11 regions. “These are really starting points to educate (visitors) on our diversity.”
Education of visitors and potential visitors is also the Yakima Valley Tourism bureau’s goal, said John Cooper, president and CEO of the local organization.
He reviewed the local 2021 tourism season, noting it was a rebound from 2020, when visitor spending declined 29% in the Yakima Valley due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlights included the reopening of an expanded Yakima Convention Center, which already has a healthy number of events planned this year. Hotel bookings were up 57% from 2020, and retail sales tax revenue increased by 25% from 2020 to 2021, Cooper said.
He credited the Yakima Valley Sports Commission for bringing youth sports tournaments, WIAA state tournaments and other events back to the region.
“Sports tourism played an important role in the Yakima Valley tourism recovery in 2021,” Cooper said.
Cooper also debuted a new marketing video and the 2022 Travel Guide brochure, which was not printed in 2021 due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID restrictions.
A digital copy of the new travel guide is available at visityakima.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.