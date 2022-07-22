A shortage of workers, loss of federal COVID-19 relief funding and the continuing issue of insufficient Medicaid reimbursement combined to place most Washington hospitals in an unprecedented financial crisis during the first quarter of 2022.
The Washington State Hospital Association announced the results of its recent membership survey on Thursday, and it showed a net loss of $929 million for the state’s hospitals during January, February and March.
Several WSHA officials and administrators at hospitals across Washington said the financial crisis is the worst they’ve ever seen in their decades of work in the health care industry.
“The survey results show a 13% net loss, and that level of loss is unsustainable,” said Eric Lewis, chief financial officer for WSHA. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen in my career.”
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital was not immune to the crisis, said Susan Sauder, vice president and chief financial officer. She noted the financial woes of the first quarter continued into April, May and June.
“Like other hospitals across the nation, Memorial has suffered unsustainable negative margins and cash flow through the first two quarters of 2022,” Sauder wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Sauder said the struggle to find employees and the use of temporary workers to fill some of those openings have contributed to Memorial’s financial problems.
“As is happening across the state, massive labor shortages have significantly increased costs for Memorial,” Sauder wrote. “Due to the staffing crisis, temporary labor costs have escalated by 201% during the last year.”
Staff shortages and inflation
The WSHA survey showed many of the state’s hospitals had similar issues with labor shortages. From the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of this year, Washington hospitals increased pay for employed staff by 10% on average, the survey found.
Despite these pay increases, hospitals increased the use of temporary staff by 84% over the past year to keep many medical services operating, WSHA officials said. The hourly rates for these temporary workers, known as travelers, increased by 63% year over year.
Hospitals also were not immune to the effects of inflation, as the national consumer price index has hovered between 8 and 9% for much of 2022.
And while the cost of supplies and services rises with inflation, the amount of reimbursement for medical procedures — particularly from Medicaid and Medicare — has lagged behind. The WHSA’s Lewis said levels of Medicaid reimbursement have not increased in more than 20 years, and Medicaid payments for some of the state’s hospitals covered just 42% of the cost of delivering care in the first quarter.
Hospitals like Memorial that receive disproportionate shares of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for patient care need more funding to cover temporary labor costs, investments in staff and reinvestments in facilities and services, Memorial’s Sauder said.
Combined with the end of federal COVID relief funding, the widening gap between operating revenue and operating expenses has led to many hospitals’ unsustainable budget situation, Lewis and Sauder said.
“The last of COVID relief dollars from the federal government were delivered to Washington hospitals in December 2021,” Sauder wrote in an email. “Memorial used the funding for employee related expenses and to cover lost revenue that occurred in 2021 and earlier.
“Without a small positive margin and/or cash reserves, Memorial will continue to struggle to recruit and retain staff; reinvest in facilities, equipment, or new programs; and continue some programmatic service offerings to the community,” Sauder wrote.
Statewide issue
Thursday’s survey results follow Monday’s WSHA announcement about capacity issues affecting most of the state’s hospitals, which the organization’s CEO, Cassie Sauer, noted was a contributing factor to the financial crisis.
Many hospitals statewide are consistently at or above 95% capacity due to a lack of staff, lack of beds and inability to find long-term care facilities for patients who no longer need acute care, Sauer said.
“The financial challenges revealed by the survey are really quite grave,” she said during Thursday’s online news conference. “Hospitals’ ability to sustain all the health care services they provide in the face of a dire financial situation is in question.”
Susan Stacey, chief executive of Eastern Washington’s Providence Inland Northwest health system, said it is the worst financial situation for hospitals she has seen in her 40-year health care career.
“Our biggest challenge is labor. There’s simply not enough people working in health care right now,” Stacey said. “Nor is there a long line of people waiting to enter the field.”
WSHA officials said hospitals replying to the financial survey represent 97% of all inpatient, acute-care beds statewide. All 52 of Washington’s urban hospitals and health care systems, and 18 of 32 independent, rural hospitals, reported losses over the first quarter of 2022.
Study the "Cloward-Piven" strategy and you'll know why this is happening. The push by the left is on to move to a universal system by destroying the best system the world has ever seen. Madness.
