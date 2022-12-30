Carole Peet will step down as president and chief executive officer of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in January.
In a news release on Friday, Dave Hargreaves, chair of the hospital’s board of trustees, praised Peet for her leadership abilities and for setting strategic plans for the hospital’s future.
Peet’s departure comes two months after Tacoma-based health system MultiCare, announced it would be acquire Memorial in early 2023.
Tammy Buyok, vice president of facilities management and operation support services at MultiCare, will be interim president once the acquisition receives regulatory approval.
MultiCare is conducting a national search for a permanent leader, the news release said.
Peet joined Memorial in early 2020. She navigated the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of Astria Regional Medical Center, which left Memorial as the only hospital in town. She also led staff efforts that resulted in full accreditation from the Joint Commission, the creation of a multi-year strategic plan and the unwinding of an affiliation with Virginia Mason.
Memorial, like many hospitals across the country, has struggled this past year with financial losses, had difficulties with recruitment and cut its use of contract staff.
Peet said she is proud of her work with Memorial and expressed hope that the MultiCare acquisition would lead to better patient outcomes.
“My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together,” Peet said in a statement. “Over the past three years, we have faced the challenge of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and created a strategic vision of sustainability for the future. I am confident the MultiCare acquisition will assure that there is access to high quality, affordable healthcare for residents of the Yakima Valley well into the future."
