UNION GAP — The Yakima Valley has land available for factories, warehouses and other economic development. It has agritourism, outdoor activities and other attractions for visitors.
But none of those attributes can drive the local economy without the infrastructure to transport goods and tourists here, local leaders Jonathan Smith and John Cooper told the Washington State Transportation Commission during its April 19-20 meeting at the Union Gap City Hall.
“Most of the developable properties are located near the main transportation corridors — the interstate (I-82) and other main highways,” said Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association.
Cooper, president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism, said tourism is a $245 million industry for Yakima County, and the valley is centrally located amid five major Pacific Northwest markets: Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, British Columbia, Spokane and Boise.
A recent survey of American travelers indicated that 63% of them prefer to drive on a family vacation, and Cooper added, “I don’t have data on a local level, but I would wager it’s about 85% by personal vehicle for our visitors.”
Getting trucks through town
Smith’s presentation included how the development association markets developable sites to businesses, which includes road information as well as zoning, utilities and irrigation details.
Commissioner Kelly Fukai, of Spokane County, asked Smith how corporate site selectors view the state’s transportation system, especially in rural counties.
“The No. 1 question I get is ‘how far away are you from an (interstate highway) interchange?’,” Smith replied. “Immediately followed by, ‘how many unsignaled left turns are you from an interchange?’”
Smith noted that those questions limit development opportunities for some Yakima Valley communities, as the time semitrucks are forced to wait to turn left as they work their way back to the highway is a factor site selectors strongly consider.
“As much as residents don’t want trucks going through their neighborhoods, that’s the last thing a truck driver wants to do,” he added.
Transportation options, whether via improved roadways or public transportation, are important for workers to get to new factories or warehouses, too.
Smith mentioned the Walmart Distribution Center which opened in Grandview in 2018: “It has well over 1,000 employees working there, easily the largest employer between Yakima and the Tri-Cities.”
The city of Grandview, working with Walmart, recently finished a project providing better access and parking for employees of the facility, meaning they no longer had to park along the roads leading there.
Another issue involved a large agriculture processing facility in Sunnyside, which had a large number of workers walking or biking to the facility on rural roads because they did not have other transportation, Smith said. Bus routes timed with the beginning and ending of shifts could potentially help the situation, if funding and public transit options were available.
Smith and the commission’s Fukai both noted that westside Washington corporations, such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, tell them about employees wanting to move to the rural portions of the state, where cost of living and rush-hour traffic are better.
But there’s “a game of chicken” going on, Fukai said: “They want you to build the infrastructure and they’ll come, but you want to know they’re coming before you build it. Someone’s got to make the first move.”
The best opportunity to spread growth across the Cascades, Smith agreed, was “companies that are already here” in Washington.
“The things that constrain those moves, of course, is a lack of infrastructure.”
Bringing tourists to Yakima Valley
The wineries, breweries and other agritourism sites have been a boon to Yakima Valley tourism, Cooper said. The key is getting visitors here so they can discover them.
Nationwide, about 31% of travelers say they prefer air travel for their family vacation, and that option is limited in the Yakima Valley.
Cooper said the Yakima Air Terminal was built in 1949 and needs to be updated, a project that city of Yakima officials are planning for within the next decade.
He also said the lack of carriers and the lack of destinations to and from the Yakima airport mean it has extremely limited value for visitors.
“It seems like you have an underutilized regional airport,” Commission Vice Chair Debbie Young said.
Smith said its limitations affect more than tourism.
“Transportation-wise, I don’t think our airport has the capacity to support things like a regional distribution center,” Smith said. “We definitely need to have a build-out of infrastructure there.”
Cooper said other options for bringing visitors to the Yakima Valley, such as passenger rail and inter-region bus service, either do not exist or have extremely limited appeal to tourists.
Greyhound bus service comes through the Yakima Valley, but it picks up and drops off riders at a gas station/convenience store that is not centrally located, he said.
“Greyhound, nationally, has divested itself of its terminals in smaller communities,” Cooper said. “It’s not an option for 99% of our visitors.”
And while there has been discussion and studies about resuming passenger rail service to Yakima, Toppenish and other areas of south-central Washington, Cooper said it faces numerous obstacles.
“Passenger train service would be a nice option to add, but it would have to be competitive with the cost of families taking their own vehicle,” Cooper said. “We would need inter-modal options for visitors once they get off the train.”
There are a few of those inter-modal options that have developed or could develop for tourists visiting the area, Cooper said. These include a proposed trolley in Yakima and chartered and scheduled private vehicle service, such as the Little Hopper bus, which stops at local wineries and breweries.
“These have grown in recent years, and they’re great for people who want to visit wineries and breweries and not worry about drinking and driving,” Cooper said. “But the volume is not there for them to operate year-round.”
Finally, commission Chair Roy Jennings asked about RV travel, and where Yakima County visitors can park them.
Cooper replied that there are RV parks, both private and public, but many of those spaces are used by seasonal workers.
“We could use more RV facilities, but that’s really a supply and demand issue,” he added.
