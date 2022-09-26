Fall is a great time of year for beer lovers in the Pacific Northwest, as the availability of fresh hops means local breweries can produce a wide variety of craft beverages.
And this fall, efforts by Yakima Valley growers, distributors and breweries to ship those fresh hops to far-flung places like Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico could lead to fresh hop beer being available across the country and beyond.
Bale Breaker Brewing Company, their associated hop farm Loftus Ranches and Yakima Chief Hops have worked with Alaska Air Cargo to ship fresh hops to breweries in Anchorage, Alaska, and Maui, Hawaii, within 24 hours of being harvested.
“Potentially, this could change the way we send fresh hops around the world,” said Sara Gottleib, marketing manager at Bale Breaker.
Fresh hops are also traveling east to Puerto Rico to help with a San Juan brewing company’s fundraiser to help pay for Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts.
Yakima Quality Hops, in conjunction with Leo Gasseling and Sons Farms and UPS, is delivering fresh hops to Ocean Lab Brewing Co. for the sixth straight year.
“The Ocean Lab crew are close friends and partners,” said Lee Rottweiler, vice president of Yakima Quality Hops. “We just hope this will play a small part in allowing them to help the people in their community who are in the greatest need.”
To Alaska and Maui
Kevin and Meghann Quinn, who co-own Bale Breaker along with Kevin Smith, understand that fresh hop beers require the harvested cones to be moved from farm to brewery very quickly to ensure the hop flavor is as fresh as possible.
Until recently, the logistics of sending those fresh hops immediately to brewers meant fresh hop beers were rarely found outside of the Pacific Northwest. But Kevin Quinn said he was approached by brewers in Alaska and Hawaii and by Alaska Air Cargo with an ambitious plan.
“It didn’t really work with brewing the beer (at Bale Breaker) and sending it out, but since we’re also a hop farm, we set this up,” he said. “The hops are going to 49th State Brewing in Anchorage and Maui Brewing in Kihei, which had never brewed a fresh hop beer.”
The process, which began sending hops to Alaska and Maui on Sept. 5, starts at Loftus Ranches, a hop farm near Bale Breaker Brewing that is owned by the same families.
On Sept. 19, the Mosiac variety of hops were harvested and placed in synthetic burlap bags before they go through the kiln-drying process, with about 50 pounds in each bag, Kevin Quinn said.
Yakima Chief Hops transported the hops in a refrigerated semitruck to SeaTac International Airport, where an Alaska Air Cargo plane flew them 2,640 miles to Maui, with the hops keeping cool in the cargo hold on the bottom of the airplane.
“The whole idea is working with partners that could use fresh hops and finding a process that would not break the cold chain — to meet the quality standards we have at Yakima Chief Hops,” said Pascal Fritz, the company’s marketing director. “It’s being able to get fresh hops into cities and markets that are unfamiliar with fresh hop beer.”
Kevin Quinn traveled all the way to Maui with hops harvested at Loftus Ranches, and said the process went smoothly.
“During the evening of Sept. 5, we filled up bags with hops at Loftus Ranches, transported them to SeaTac, and flew out early Tuesday, Sept. 6,” he said. “We arrived at 11 a.m. Maui time, less than 24 hours after harvesting.
“Just a few hours after we had landed, they had the fresh hops in the kettle and were brewing the beer,” Quinn added. “We were back in Yakima on Sept. 7.”
Those fresh hop beers should be ready to drink soon, about three weeks after brew day, Bale Breaker’s Gottleib said.
“The response has been fantastic,” Yakima Chief’s Fritz said. “It’s a really cool opportunity to showcase our brands beyond the Pacific Northwest.”
Hops and hurricane relief
A similar effort happened last week to send a new variety of Yakima Quality Hops to a brewery in Puerto Rico — just after the island suffered from the torrential rains of Hurricane Fiona.
It is the sixth straight year the Yakima hops distributor has sent fresh hops to Luis Fernandez of Ocean Lab Brewing just outside San Juan, Puerto Rico. The first year was 2017, immediately after the devastation of Category 5 Hurricane Maria struck the U.S. territory.
On Wednesday, Yakima Quality Hops leaders Tim Sattler and Lee Rottweiler were at Leo Gasseling and Sons Farms near Wapato collecting a new variety of hop cones, YQH-1320, straight off the conveyer belt as they entered the kiln.
“They were out in the field 10 minutes ago,” Rottweiler said of the freshly harvest hop cones. “We’ll take them straight back to our warehouse and immediately box them up in special boxes that have ventilation so that they can breathe in transit.
“Tim and I, in the last five years, we’ve personally driven them out to UPS and put them right on the plane,” he added. “This year, we’ll take them to UPS in Union Gap, and they’re in Puerto Rico the next morning and straight into the kettle.”
Because the hops reach Puerto Rico less than 24 hours after harvest, they do not need to be refrigerated, Rottweiler said. However, they must be packed loosely, with about 12 pounds of hops filling boxes halfway to ensure proper air flow.
“If there’s more than that, they’ll heat up too much, and they’ll start to mold,” Sattler said. “From the time we pick ’em to the time they’re in the brewery in Puerto Rico, with the three-hour time difference, we can usually get ’em there about 16-18 hours after they’re in the field.”
Rottweiler said the hops and the cost of transporting them are donated, and he thanked LGS Farms and UPS for partnering with Yakima Quality Hops to make the connection with Ocean Lab Brewing.
Fernandez, the Ocean Lab Brewing owner, also expressed his thanks in an email shared with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“Thank you very, very much for your support. We will make it happen, even though we have no power and no water. We’ve done it before and we will do it again,” he wrote. “We are using generators to power up Ocean Lab and will be ordering water trucks to manage the brewing process of the beer.
“Some of the guys (on the brewing crew) are solving issues at their homes, so we have no idea who will show up to brew that day,” Fernandez wrote. “It will be hard, but this is what this beer is all about. It’s about resilience, and we will not back down just as the people of this island will never back down.”
The fresh hop beer, Hurricane Harvest Ale, was initially brewed with Yakima Quality Hops’ in 2017 after Hurricane Maria, and proceeds from its sale helped with hurricane relief.
This year, Ocean Lab Brewing is pre-donating projected proceeds starting this week so relief can get to their community as soon as possible, Rottweiler said.
“They’re going to pre-donate the proceeds to get the money flowing right away,” he added.
A full list of organizations accepting donations for Hurricane Fiona relief is available here. Further information is available at the Ocean Lab Brewing website, oceanlabbrewery.com.
