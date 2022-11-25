When shopping for Christmas gifts this year, Yakima Valley residents have many ways to think outside of the box. Literally.
Gift certificates and packages for local activities ranging from wine tasting to music and sewing classes to outdoor adventure can provide a present to be enjoyed well into next year, or even beyond.
Those types of “experiential” gifts are part of what local merchants hope will be strong holiday-season sales, as today — Black Friday — marks the final four weeks of Christmas shopping.
“As we enter the holiday season with a greater sense of normalcy than we’ve had in the past two years, excitement is increasing,” said Joan Giese, associate professor of marketing at Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.
“Although concerns have greatly shifted away from safety, Pacific Northwest residents now look at inflation as having the greatest impact on their shopping experience this year,” Giese said.
WSU survey
Officials at the WSU business college released results from their sixth annual holiday retail report on Nov. 17.
Students and instructors surveyed more than 1,000 respondents in Washington, Oregon and Idaho to understand how inflation, inadequate staffing at retailers and ongoing supply chain issues might affect consumer behaviors, as well as how attitudes and perceptions toward the holiday shopping season have shifted.
Giese reported that inflation is the No. 1 concern of Pacific Northwest shoppers, with 32% of those surveyed saying they expect to spend less on holiday shopping this year. The majority (39%) expect to spend roughly the same amount as 2021, the survey indicated.
Among Washington residents, 82% of shoppers say inflation concerns are likely to impact their holiday shopping and spending this year.
While the survey showed Pacific Northwest residents are increasingly returning to in-store shopping as COVID concerns ease, many shoppers say they have been affected by a lack of staffing and supply chain issues.
Giese reported 52% of those surveyed say a poor in-store shopping experience will impact their holiday shopping and spending decisions. Overall, 81% of those surveyed say they are more likely to shop online this fall than in previous Christmas seasons.
It’s not all bad news for brick-and-mortar retailers, however, as the survey reports small and local businesses remain top of mind for Pacific Northwest shoppers this season, Giese reported.
Consistent with last year, 54% of those surveyed said their likelihood to purchase from a company is based on how that company helps its local community, with 56% reporting it impacts their purchasing decisions.
The gift of music classes
While plenty of unique local items — edible, wearable and usable — are available at Yakima Valley businesses, activities and entertainment that can be enjoyed well after the Christmas season are offered at a wide variety of locations.
These include classes or lessons at local music stores or other establishments.
Rick Donaldson, a salesman at Ted Brown Music’s Rainier Square store in Yakima, said lessons on numerous instruments, including band and orchestra instruments, are available for $100 per month. That fee includes four half-hour sessions in teaching rooms at the store, which can be scheduled online.
“When you decide for sure you want lessons for someone, you talk to the lesson scheduler and they can be set up,” Donaldson said. “Lessons are a popular gift along with an instrument — usually it’s given by a grandparent or someone like that.”
Another popular spot to purchase music lessons is Make Music Ellensburg, a downtown studio that offers voice, stringed instrument, keyboard, percussion and other classes.
Owner and instructor Jan Jaffe said new offerings for 2023 include the Make Music Kids Choir for students in grades 2-4, which teaches singing and general music skills in a fun environment.
Weekly classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, and include two three-month quarters (January through March, April through June) that end with a celebratory performance.
“Classes and lessons are what we do, and they can be a great gift idea for musicians of all ages,” Jaffe said. “(Gift givers) can contact me through email or the website and we put the money into an account. Or they can register for a class on the website and shoot me an email to make sure I know the lessons are for someone else.”
Eight different instructors work through Make Music Ellensburg; visit ellensburgmusic.com for more information.
And of course, for those who would prefer to watch others perform music or dramas, a full schedule of entertainment options is available at the Seasons Performance Hall and Capitol Music Theatre in downtown Yakima.
For more information and to purchase tickets as gifts, visit theseasonsyakima.com or capitoltheatre.org
Other gift options
Sewn is a downtown Yakima fabric and sewing supplies store that offers a full schedule of classes, owner Sierra Hutton said.
“I do offer gift cards which can be purchased online or in person and they can be used for classes as well as anything in my shop,” Hutton said. “The classes themselves are project-based and there are typically 4-5 classes a month, with options for all sewing levels.
“We do hold a complete beginner class usually about once a quarter. I also offer private classes which can be geared to anything the student might like to work on,” she added.
The shop is at 25 N. Front St. in Yakima across from North Town Coffeehouse and is open Tuesday through Saturday. More information about classes and gift cards is available at sewnfabrics.com.
Another popular option are gift cards or memberships to Yakima Valley wineries. Many of them have gift cards available via online sites such as giftly.com or giftrocket.com. Search online for the winery of your choice, and a variety of gift packages are available.
Finally, the Yakima Valley Tourism homepage, visityakima.com, has numerous suggestions for getaway gifts in the region. There are links to outdoorsy adventures such as White Pass Ski Area, Andy and Sharon Mahre’s Girls With Grit and Mahre Athletic Development Experience, and Yakima River Canyon excursions through Canyon River Lodge and Red’s Fly Shop.
The Yakima Valley Tourism website also offers links to two enjoyable ways to travel between wineries and/or breweries: the Yakima Valley Carriage Company, with its horse-drawn carriages, and the Little Hopper, a beer bus that allows hop-on, hop-off day passes with stops at Yakima Valley breweries and taprooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.