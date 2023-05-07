You’re probably familiar with the excitement and thrills that come each March with a national college basketball tournament full of “madness.” But did you know the Yakima Valley has its very own version every year? We call it “May Madness.”
May is one of the busiest months in the Yakima Valley sports events calendar.
“Every weekend is packed with sports tournaments,” said Rich Austin, director of sports development of our Yakima Valley Sports Commission. “Some events, such as the Boys and Girls Best in The West AAU basketball tourneys and the Yak Attack 5V5 Soccer Tourney, have been around for two decades or longer.”
The opening weekend welcomes youth basketball, girls fastpitch softball and other events. Even more basketball takes place the second weekend along with youth soccer, high school sports and drag racing. The third weekend brings a youth soccer tourney and several prep regional events.
And the granddaddy time period is the fourth weekend (Memorial Day weekend), this year highlighted by eight WIAA state championships held across the upper Yakima Valley.
For almost two decades, the WIAA 1B and 2B State Fastpitch Championships have taken place at the Gateway Sports Complex while the 1B/2B/1A Boys and Girls State Tennis Championships are held at the Yakima Tennis Club. About 15 years ago, 2A State Fastpitch was brought to Carlon Park in Selah.
In 2023 we’ll see the Don Holder Track and Zaepfel Stadium at Eisenhower High School host the 1B, 2B and 1A Boys and Girls State Track & Field Championships. Combined, the state championships will bring approximately 1,500 participants and about 3,500 spectators to the Yakima Valley.
We’re very fortunate to host so many WIAA state championships. During the 2022-23 school year, we will host 19 state events. That’s unique for a community our size.
The strong relationship with the WIAA was established about 30 years ago, and they know our sports commission, volunteers, venues and our whole community will do everything possible to make the championships a success.
Sports are big business in the Yakima Valley. In 2022, 461 sporting events were held in the area, with an estimated economic impact of more than $47 million. That’s nearly 14% of the total annual visitor spending in Yakima County.
While the weather and central location in the state are two reasons our community hosts so many sporting events, it’s our collective community efforts that keep them here.
“We have experienced event directors, quality sporting venues, engaged hoteliers and a very welcoming community,” said Austin. “The Yakima Valley is the perfect place for event directors to bring their sporting events.”
While you won’t have a bracket to fill out or be able to catch the games on your television, you can join the “May Madness” and see some great athletes and action-packed events around the Valley this month.
To learn more about our Yakima Valley Sports Commission and all the sporting events in the region, go to yakimasports.org.
