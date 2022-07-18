A new store selling returned items from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers has opened at 3700 Tieton Drive, in the former Ace Hardware location.
Daily Deals offers electronics, clothing, appliances and other items, with “daily deals” every day it is open. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. It is closed on Thursdays. Visit the Daily Deals Facebook page or call 509-955-0023 for more information.
Journeys Kidz, offering shoes, apparel, backpacks, hats and accessories for kids and pre-teens, has opened in the Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap.
The store, located next to Bath & Body Works, offers brands such as Vans, Converse, adidas, Nike, Puma, Timberland, Dr. Martens, UGG and more. Call 509-248-7118 or visit shopatvalleymall.com for more information.
