Salon BeYOUtiful
Salon BeYOUtiful in Yakima has moved to a new location in the Westpark Mall. The hair salon has moved a bit to the west, into a larger location at 4001 Summitview Ave., Suite 7 (on the other side of the Yakima Ship Shop). The new location includes a full-service blow dry bar.
A city building permit was issued Oct. 17 for “a new beauty salon” at Salon BeYOUtiful’s former location, 4001 Summitview Ave., Suite 2 (between Walgreens and Ballesteri’s Café).
Northwest Tillers
Farm equipment supplier Northwest Tillers, across from the Yakima Air Terminal at 3715 W. Washington Ave., is planning a new 8,100-square-foot steel building addition to the south side of an existing storage building. A city of Yakima building permit was issued Oct. 25.
Lighthouse Thrift
Lighthouse Thrift, one of three thrift shops that support Union Gospel Mission, has moved from its recently closed downtown Yakima location to 1606 N. First St., near the main UGM campus. The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with donations accepted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those days. Visit the YUGM Thrift Stores Facebook page for more information.
