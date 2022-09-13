• Now that Crumbl Cookies has opened, the next Hogback Development project drawing huge interest from Yakima residents is the nearby Chipotle being built at 2416 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
The exterior of the building appears complete, with crews seen working inside the nationwide Mexican food chain this past week. A post on Hogback Development’s Facebook page says the Yakima Chipotle will open “soon … very soon!”
• As the new Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic facility on Summitview Avenue nears completion, renovations also are being made at the Medical-Dental Center at 2205 W. Lincoln Ave. A building permit was issued last month to re-roof a portion of the building, create a new maintenance office and convert exam rooms to negative pressure rooms.
