Longtime Sunnyside restaurant Bob’s Drive-In, located just north of the Yakima Valley Highway near North First Street, has new owners who have planned improvements to the building and additions to the menu. They are planning a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, with a DJ and other special events. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
• New businesses planned in the Creekside Loop business park near South 40th and West Washington avenues include a coffee shop at 3908 Creekside Loop, No. 130, and a dance studio at 3901 Creekside Loop, No. 102.
• The “& Tea” bubble tea store recently opened at 123 E. Yakima Ave. No. 100 (the northwest corner of Yakima Avenue and Second Street). Call (509) 317-2406 for hours and information.
• Building permits were issued last month by the City of Yakima for a new 30-unit building at Castle Creek Apartments, 5200 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and a community building and a pair of two-story, eight-unit apartment buildings at 615 N. 16th Ave.
The Current highlights business news throughout Yakima County. Send your information to business reporter Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com or call 509-759-7851.
